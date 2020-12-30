Log in
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  
China Steel : The 11th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of CSC was held on December 28, ...

12/30/2020 | 03:25am EST
Major resolutions were:
1. CSC will invest NT$3.799 billion to launch "Enclosed Coal Storage Construction Phase II". The purpose of this project is to enhance environmental protection, and this project will commence on August 1, 2021 and is scheduled for completion on December 31, 2023.

2. CSC will invest NT$8.08 billion to launch "Coke Oven Plant and Coke Dry Quenching Facility Renewal Project Stage II". The purpose of this project is to revamp facilities, enhance environment protection, and reduce emission of CO2 and PMs. This project will commence on July 1, 2021 and is scheduled for completion on February 29, 2024.

After the completion of stages of engineering in the future, it will generate 273 million kWh per year by recycling the production process' waste heat. On top of that, it will reduce VOCs emission (percentage) of 73 metric tons (63%), PMs of 41 metric tons (56%) as well as energy consumption of 214 million cal/metric ton coke (10%) per year, further reducing CO2 emission of 146 metric tons per year, which is equivalent to carbon uptake of 375 Daan Forest Parks.

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:24:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
