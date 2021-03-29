China Steel : Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures advanced
on Monday, with rebar and hot-rolled coil both closing at record
highs, as attractive industrial profit margins and rising demand
amid strong construction and manufacturing activity lifted
prices.
China's industrial profit surged 179% in the first two
months from the year-ago period, data from the National Bureau
of Statistics showed on Saturday.
Margins in the manufacturing sector jumped 219.5% on an
annual basis, while profit earned by ferrous smelting and
processing companies soared 271% during the January-February
period, according to the statistics bureau.
Apparent demand for five main steel products, including
steel rebar and hot-rolled coil, rose 5.6% week-on-week, data
from Mysteel consultancy showed.
"According to the usual practice, if daily turnover for
construction materials stays above 200,000 tonnes for a week, it
can be proved that peak demand season has come," Tang Chuanlin,
analyst with CITIC Securities said in a note.
Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, for May delivery, ended up 2.6% to 4,971 yuan
($758.11) a tonne. It hit record high of 5,017 yuan per tonne
earlier.
Hot-rolled coil futures, used in the manufacturing
sector, jumped 3.7% to 5,327 yuan a tonne at close.
Shanghai stainless steel rose 1.2% to 14,500 yuan
per tonne.
Prices for steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange also gained.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse surged
6.6% to 1,646 yuan a tonne.
Coke futures advanced 5.5% to 2,298 yuan per tonne.
However, analysts with Chang An Futures warned of price
fluctuations as the May contracts are about to be delivered
soon.
Benchmark iron ore futures opened more than 3%
higher, and was trading up 4.6% at 1,123 yuan by 0302 GMT.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> were unchanged at $162 per tonne on
Friday from the previous session, according to SteelHome
consultancy.
($1 = 6.5571 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)