Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  China Steel Corporation    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Steel : Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures

03/29/2021 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures advanced on Monday, with rebar and hot-rolled coil both closing at record highs, as attractive industrial profit margins and rising demand amid strong construction and manufacturing activity lifted prices.

China's industrial profit surged 179% in the first two months from the year-ago period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

Margins in the manufacturing sector jumped 219.5% on an annual basis, while profit earned by ferrous smelting and processing companies soared 271% during the January-February period, according to the statistics bureau.

Apparent demand for five main steel products, including steel rebar and hot-rolled coil, rose 5.6% week-on-week, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

"According to the usual practice, if daily turnover for construction materials stays above 200,000 tonnes for a week, it can be proved that peak demand season has come," Tang Chuanlin, analyst with CITIC Securities said in a note.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for May delivery, ended up 2.6% to 4,971 yuan ($758.11) a tonne. It hit record high of 5,017 yuan per tonne earlier.

Hot-rolled coil futures, used in the manufacturing sector, jumped 3.7% to 5,327 yuan a tonne at close.

Shanghai stainless steel rose 1.2% to 14,500 yuan per tonne.

Prices for steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also gained.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse surged 6.6% to 1,646 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures advanced 5.5% to 2,298 yuan per tonne.

However, analysts with Chang An Futures warned of price fluctuations as the May contracts are about to be delivered soon.

Benchmark iron ore futures opened more than 3% higher, and was trading up 4.6% at 1,123 yuan by 0302 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> were unchanged at $162 per tonne on Friday from the previous session, according to SteelHome consultancy. ($1 = 6.5571 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
03:57aCHINA STEEL  : Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures
RE
03/28CHINA STEEL  : Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures
RE
03/03CHINA STEEL  : rebar hits near 10-year high on output cut fears
RE
03/02CHINA STEEL  : rebar soars to nearly 10-year high on output cut concerns
RE
02/22CHINA STEEL  : Dalian coking coal, coke futures tumble as China steel profit mar..
RE
02/21Dalian coking coal, coke futures tumble as China steel profit margins slump
RE
02/17CHINA STEEL  : Preliminary Result January 2021
PU
01/27CHINA STEEL  : Preliminary Result December 2020
PU
01/11CHINA STEEL  : futures drop as inventories climb, demand eases
RE
01/10CHINA STEEL  : futures drop as inventories climb, demand eases
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 407 B 14 251 M 14 251 M
Net income 2021 28 275 M 990 M 990 M
Net Debt 2021 182 B 6 362 M 6 362 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 386 B 13 488 M 13 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,64 TWD
Last Close Price 25,05 TWD
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Shih Hsin Chen Head-Finance & General Manager-Finance
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yi Xing Huang Vice President-Technology
Chiu Po Chang Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.21%13 990
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.36.81%31 276
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.16.61%20 978
JSW STEEL LIMITED14.89%14 227
EVRAZ PLC18.07%11 221
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.--.--%7 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ