China steel : futures dive 6% on concerns of changes in steel output

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on Monday, with steel rebar and hot rolled coils both plunging some 6%, after Beijing updated its stance on carbon reduction work, raising worries of an adjustment in output cuts.

A Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Friday said China should avoid "campaign-style" carbon reduction efforts.

While there were some places blindly launched projects with high emissions and energy consumption, there were others that "over-reacted" and made emission-cut plans too early, state media Xinhua said in a commentary, adding that such attempts could affect normal economic development.

"The requirement (by Politburo) could revise the crude steel output cut task, and possibly have a strong impact on steel prices in the short term," analysts with Haitong Futures said in a note.

Both steel rebar and hot rolled coils posted their biggest percentage loss in ten weeks.

The most-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, slumped as much as 6.4% to 5,367 yuan ($829.89) per tonne. They were down 5.6% at 5,414 yuan at close.

Hot rolled coils on the Shanghai bourse, used in cars and home appliances, dived 5.7% to 5,780 yuan a tonne, after falling 6.5% earlier.

Stainless steel futures, for September delivery, fell 2.5% to 19,390 yuan per tonne.

Raw material prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also declined.

Benchmark iron ore futures extended losses into a fifth straight session, closed down 0.9% at 1,054 yuan per tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore, with 62% iron content for delivery to China, dropped $12.5 to $185 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May 26, according to SteelHome consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

Dalian coking coal futures dipped 0.2% to 2,289 yuan a tonne and coke slipped 1% to 2,900 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)