China steel : futures dive 6% on concerns of changes in steel output

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on
Monday, with steel rebar and hot rolled coils both plunging some
6%, after Beijing updated its stance on carbon reduction work,
raising worries of an adjustment in output cuts.
A Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on
Friday said China should avoid "campaign-style" carbon reduction
efforts.
While there were some places blindly launched projects with
high emissions and energy consumption, there were others that
"over-reacted" and made emission-cut plans too early, state
media Xinhua said in a commentary, adding that such attempts
could affect normal economic development.
"The requirement (by Politburo) could revise the crude steel
output cut task, and possibly have a strong impact on steel
prices in the short term," analysts with Haitong Futures said in
a note.
Both steel rebar and hot rolled coils posted their biggest
percentage loss in ten weeks.
The most-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, for October delivery, slumped as much as 6.4%
to 5,367 yuan ($829.89) per tonne. They were down 5.6% at 5,414
yuan at close.
Hot rolled coils on the Shanghai bourse, used in
cars and home appliances, dived 5.7% to 5,780 yuan a tonne,
after falling 6.5% earlier.
Stainless steel futures, for September delivery,
fell 2.5% to 19,390 yuan per tonne.
Raw material prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also
declined.
Benchmark iron ore futures extended losses into a
fifth straight session, closed down 0.9% at 1,054 yuan per
tonne.
Spot prices of iron ore, with 62% iron content for delivery
to China, dropped $12.5 to $185 a tonne on Friday, the lowest
since May 26, according to SteelHome consultancy.
Dalian coking coal futures dipped 0.2% to 2,289
yuan a tonne and coke slipped 1% to 2,900 yuan per
tonne.
($1 = 6.4671 Chinese yuan renminbi)
