  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Steel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China steel : futures dive 6% on concerns of changes in steel output

08/02/2021 | 03:22am EDT
BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on Monday, with steel rebar and hot rolled coils both plunging some 6%, after Beijing updated its stance on carbon reduction work, raising worries of an adjustment in output cuts.

A Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Friday said China should avoid "campaign-style" carbon reduction efforts.

While there were some places blindly launched projects with high emissions and energy consumption, there were others that "over-reacted" and made emission-cut plans too early, state media Xinhua said in a commentary, adding that such attempts could affect normal economic development.

"The requirement (by Politburo) could revise the crude steel output cut task, and possibly have a strong impact on steel prices in the short term," analysts with Haitong Futures said in a note.

Both steel rebar and hot rolled coils posted their biggest percentage loss in ten weeks.

The most-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, slumped as much as 6.4% to 5,367 yuan ($829.89) per tonne. They were down 5.6% at 5,414 yuan at close.

Hot rolled coils on the Shanghai bourse, used in cars and home appliances, dived 5.7% to 5,780 yuan a tonne, after falling 6.5% earlier.

Stainless steel futures, for September delivery, fell 2.5% to 19,390 yuan per tonne.

Raw material prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also declined.

Benchmark iron ore futures extended losses into a fifth straight session, closed down 0.9% at 1,054 yuan per tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore, with 62% iron content for delivery to China, dropped $12.5 to $185 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May 26, according to SteelHome consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

Dalian coking coal futures dipped 0.2% to 2,289 yuan a tonne and coke slipped 1% to 2,900 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 450 B 16 122 M 16 122 M
Net income 2021 52 200 M 1 870 M 1 870 M
Net Debt 2021 139 B 4 970 M 4 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 6,30%
Capitalization 560 B 20 048 M 20 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 36,35 TWD
Average target price 41,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Shih Hsin Chen Head-Finance & General Manager-Finance
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yi Xing Huang Vice President-Technology
Chiu Po Chang Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION46.87%20 048
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.33.11%27 295
JSW STEEL LIMITED90.36%23 856
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.92%17 176
EVRAZ PLC30.24%12 459
TERNIUM S.A.67.26%9 548