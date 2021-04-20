China steel : futures remain range-bound as Beijing vows to stabilise prices

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese steel rebar and
hot-rolled coil futures gained on Wednesday, but hemmed in tight
range after Beijing pledged to stabilise commodity prices and
crack down on speculators.
The industry ministry said on Tuesday it would work together
with relevant departments to enhance supervision of raw material
prices and strike market monopoly while prevent panic buying.
The most-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, for October delivery, rose 0.5% to 5,141 yuan
($790.86) a tonne as of 0215 GMT.
Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home
appliances, inched up 0.1% to 5,398 yuan per tonne.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
, for September delivery, gained for a fifth straight
session and were up 0.8% at 1,095 yuan a tonne.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> jumped by $5 to $186.5 a tonne on
Tuesday.
Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian bourse were
mixed, with coking coal dropped 1.7% to 1,707 yuan a
tonne while coke dipped 0.4% to 2,541 yuan per tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Shanghai stainless steel futures, for June
delivery, slipped 0.6% to 13,845 yuan a tonne.
* The China Iron and Steel Association said China could
realise the goal of fewer crude steel output by limiting pig
iron production, while steel capacity of electric arc furnaces
should not be curbed. (https://bit.ly/3dz4j2o)
* BHP Group Ltd said on Wednesday it expects
annual iron ore production at the upper end of its forecast,
although bad weather and planned maintenance at its South Flank
project sent third-quarter output nearly 2% lower.
($1 = 6.5005 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by
Uttaresh.V)