Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China steel : futures remain range-bound as Beijing vows to stabilise prices

04/20/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese steel rebar and hot-rolled coil futures gained on Wednesday, but hemmed in tight range after Beijing pledged to stabilise commodity prices and crack down on speculators.

The industry ministry said on Tuesday it would work together with relevant departments to enhance supervision of raw material prices and strike market monopoly while prevent panic buying.

The most-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, rose 0.5% to 5,141 yuan ($790.86) a tonne as of 0215 GMT.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, inched up 0.1% to 5,398 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, gained for a fifth straight session and were up 0.8% at 1,095 yuan a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> jumped by $5 to $186.5 a tonne on Tuesday.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian bourse were mixed, with coking coal dropped 1.7% to 1,707 yuan a tonne while coke dipped 0.4% to 2,541 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Shanghai stainless steel futures, for June delivery, slipped 0.6% to 13,845 yuan a tonne.

* The China Iron and Steel Association said China could realise the goal of fewer crude steel output by limiting pig iron production, while steel capacity of electric arc furnaces should not be curbed. (https://bit.ly/3dz4j2o)

* BHP Group Ltd said on Wednesday it expects annual iron ore production at the upper end of its forecast, although bad weather and planned maintenance at its South Flank project sent third-quarter output nearly 2% lower. ($1 = 6.5005 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.23% 47.45 End-of-day quote.11.83%
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 0.91% 39 End-of-day quote.57.58%
All news about CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
04/20CHINA STEEL  : futures remain range-bound as Beijing vows to stabilise prices
RE
04/19CHINA STEEL  : Preliminary Result March 2021
PU
04/12China steel futures tumble on concerns of government controls
RE
04/11China steel rebar, hot rolled coils futures tumble on fear of govt controls
RE
03/29ANALYSIS - READY TO ROLL : China flat steelmakers set to cash in on manufacturin..
RE
03/29CHINA STEEL  : Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures
RE
03/28CHINA STEEL  : Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures
RE
03/03CHINA STEEL  : rebar hits near 10-year high on output cut fears
RE
03/02CHINA STEEL  : rebar soars to nearly 10-year high on output cut concerns
RE
02/22CHINA STEEL  : Dalian coking coal, coke futures tumble as China steel profit mar..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 417 B 14 858 M 14 858 M
Net income 2021 40 731 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
Net Debt 2021 179 B 6 386 M 6 386 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 601 B 21 358 M 21 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,66 TWD
Last Close Price 39,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Shih Hsin Chen Head-Finance & General Manager-Finance
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yi Xing Huang Vice President-Technology
Chiu Po Chang Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION57.58%21 170
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.41.51%28 157
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.19.55%20 153
JSW STEEL LIMITED60.21%19 752
EVRAZ PLC31.59%12 648
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED22.14%8 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ