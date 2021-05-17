Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China steel rebar, hot rolled coil fall for third day after hitting records

05/17/2021 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - Chinese construction rebar and hot rolled coils (HRC) futures declined on Monday, down for a third consecutive session after steel prices powered to historical highs last week and led regulators to step up inspections.

Data on Monday also showed record monthly crude steel output in China for April despite government's efforts to encourage cuts to production.

Surging steel prices have forced some construction firms to slow metal purchases while some exporters hurt by rising commodity prices have had to pass on increased costs to customers.

Regulators in the cities of Shanghai and steel hub Tangshan on Friday also warned local mills against price gouging, collusion or other irregularities that might disrupt market order, which is expected to help keep a lid on prices.

The most-traded steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, fell 2.8% to stand at 5,599 yuan ($869.75) per tonne as of 0330 GMT. That compares with a record closing high of 6,171 yuan on Wednesday.

Hot rolled coils used in the manufacturing sector tumbled 4.4% to 5,992 yuan a tonne. It marked a record closing high of 6,683 yuan on Wednesday.

Fitch Ratings said in a note that it expects "the rally in China's steel price to slow in coming weeks as summer approaches, as the season tends to see lower downstream demand due to subdued construction activity."

It added that high prices for iron ore and new environmental curbs could keep steel prices elevated.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, jumped 1.2% to 1,201 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal futures rose 1.6% to 1,975 yuan per tonne and coke fell 1.2% to 2,629 yuan.

The July contract for stainless steel on the Shanghai bourse increased 1.8% to 15,405 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4375 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
12:48aChina steel rebar, hot rolled coil fall for third day after hitting records
RE
05/11CHINA STEEL  : futures extend gains on production curb worries, peak season dema..
RE
04/30CHINA STEEL  : futures log weekly gains as demand improves
RE
04/29CHINA STEEL  : futures set for weekly gain on higher demand
RE
04/29CHINA STEEL  : futures set for weekly gain on higher demand
RE
04/26China steelmakers snap up high-grade iron ore on strong profits
RE
04/26CHINA STEEL  : iron ore futures hit record highs on strong demand, supply fears
RE
04/25CHINA STEEL  : iron ore futures hit record highs on strong demand, supply fears
RE
04/22IRON ORE AND CHINA STEEL OUTPUT AREN : Russell
RE
04/21CHINA STEEL  : futures rise on capacity controls outlook
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 436 B 15 540 M 15 540 M
Net income 2021 47 821 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
Net Debt 2021 138 B 4 909 M 4 909 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 537 B 19 200 M 19 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 39,46 TWD
Last Close Price 34,85 TWD
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Shih Hsin Chen Head-Finance & General Manager-Finance
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yi Xing Huang Vice President-Technology
Chiu Po Chang Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION40.81%19 200
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.36.64%28 126
JSW STEEL LIMITED82.56%23 186
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.8.67%18 567
EVRAZ PLC41.48%13 714
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED22.94%8 417