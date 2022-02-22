China Steel Structure : Announced Ex-rights and (ex-dividend) record date of USEC's stock , a major subsidiary of CSSC.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/02/22 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: (1) Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.8108, and the total amount will be NT$60,000,000. (2) Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):3.0892, and the total amount will be NT$228,600,000. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:NA 6.Book closure starting date:NA 7.Book closure ending date:NA 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/02/25 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The payment date is the same as the Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date.