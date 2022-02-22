China Steel Structure : Announced Ex-rights and (ex-dividend) record date of USEC's stock , a major subsidiary of CSSC.
02/22/2022 | 02:11am EST
Provided by: China Steel Structure Co.,Ltd.
3
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
15:05:40
Subject
Announced Ex-rights and (ex-dividend) record date of
USEC's stock , a major subsidiary of CSSC.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/02/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1) Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.8108, and the total amount will be NT$60,000,000.
(2) Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):3.0892, and the total amount will be NT$228,600,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/02/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The payment date is the same as the Ex-rights (ex-dividend)
record date.
China Steel Structure Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:10:01 UTC.