China Steel Structure : CSSC announced AGM important resolutions
06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: China Steel Structure Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:30:34
Subject
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved the adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021
profits
and the distribution of a NT$2 cash dividend per common share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the Amendments to Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the amendment to the Procedure for Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets.
(2)Approved the amendment to the Rules Governing the Election
of Directors.
(3)Approved the lifting of non-compete clause for the Company's
Director Ching-Fang Tu.
(4)Approved the lifting of non-compete clause for the Company's
Director and President Jui-Teng Chen.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
China Steel Structure Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.