  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2013   TW0002013000

CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD.

(2013)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
55.10 TWD   +2.04%
03:45aCHINA STEEL STRUCTURE : CSSC announced AGM important resolutions
PU
05/04China Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE : The clarification of the media reports
PU
China Steel Structure : CSSC announced AGM important resolutions

06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Structure Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:30:34
Subject 
 CSSC announced AGM important resolutions
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Approved the adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021
profits
and the distribution of a NT$2 cash dividend per common share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the Amendments to Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the amendment to the Procedure for Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets.
(2)Approved the amendment to the Rules Governing the Election
of Directors.
(3)Approved the lifting of non-compete clause for the Company's
Director Ching-Fang Tu.
(4)Approved the lifting of non-compete clause for the Company's
Director and President Jui-Teng Chen.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

China Steel Structure Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
