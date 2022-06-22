China Steel Structure : CSSC announced AGM important resolutions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved the adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits and the distribution of a NT$2 cash dividend per common share. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the Amendments to Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the amendment to the Procedure for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. (2)Approved the amendment to the Rules Governing the Election of Directors. (3)Approved the lifting of non-compete clause for the Company's Director Ching-Fang Tu. (4)Approved the lifting of non-compete clause for the Company's Director and President Jui-Teng Chen. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.