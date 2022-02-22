China Steel Structure : Important resolutions of the BOD of USEC (on behalf of 2022 shareholders' meeting), a major subsidiary of CSSC.
02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
Provided by: China Steel Structure Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
14:51:10
Subject
Important resolutions of the BOD of USEC (on
behalf of 2022 shareholders' meeting), a major subsidiary
of CSSC.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/02/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved the distribution of 2021 profits Distribution:
(1) Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.8108, and the total amount will be NT$60,000,000.
(2) Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):3.0892, and the total amount will be NT$228,600,000.
Ex-dividend record date ： 2022/02/25 .
The payment date is the same as the Ex-dividend record date.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved business report and financial statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
The case of issuing 6 million ordinary shares through surplus
capital increase.
Ex-rights record date ： 2022/02/25
The release date is the same as the ex-rights base date.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
