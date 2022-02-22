China Steel Structure : Important resolutions of the BOD of USEC (on behalf of 2022 shareholders' meeting), a major subsidiary of CSSC.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/02/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved the distribution of 2021 profits Distribution: (1) Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.8108, and the total amount will be NT$60,000,000. (2) Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):3.0892, and the total amount will be NT$228,600,000. Ex-dividend record date ： 2022/02/25 . The payment date is the same as the Ex-dividend record date. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved business report and financial statements of 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: The case of issuing 6 million ordinary shares through surplus capital increase. Ex-rights record date ： 2022/02/25 The release date is the same as the ex-rights base date. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None