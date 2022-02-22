Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2013   TW0002013000

CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD.

(2013)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Steel Structure : Important resolutions of the BOD of USEC (on behalf of 2022 shareholders' meeting), a major subsidiary of CSSC.

02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Structure Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 14:51:10
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the BOD of USEC  (on
behalf of 2022 shareholders' meeting), a major subsidiary
of CSSC.
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/02/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Approved the distribution of 2021 profits Distribution:
(1) Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.8108, and the total amount will be NT$60,000,000.
(2) Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):3.0892, and the total amount will be NT$228,600,000.
Ex-dividend record date ： 2022/02/25 .
The payment date is the same as the Ex-dividend record date.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved business report and financial statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
The case of issuing 6 million ordinary shares through surplus
capital increase.
Ex-rights record date ： 2022/02/25
The release date is the same as the ex-rights base date.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

China Steel Structure Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD.
02:11aCHINA STEEL STRUCTURE : Announced Ex-rights and (ex-dividend) record date of USEC's stock ..
PU
02:01aCHINA STEEL STRUCTURE : Important resolutions of the BOD of USEC (on behalf of 2022 shareh..
PU
01:41aCHINA STEEL STRUCTURE : To announce the 2021 earnings distribution resolved by the BOD of ..
PU
2021CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,United Steel Engineering & Co..
PU
2021Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,United Steel Engineering & Construction CORP. Chan..
PU
2021China Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Approves Dividend for 2020, Payable on September 28, 20..
CI
2021An unknown buyer canceled the acquisition of Chung-Kang Steel Structure Co., Ltd from C..
CI
2021China Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
2021China Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2021China Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Proposes Common Stock Dividend Distribution of 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 704 M 528 M 528 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,52%
Capitalization 12 400 M 445 M 445 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 62,00 TWD
Average target price 49,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
Managers and Directors
Jui Teng Chen Director
Yong Zhi Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Huo Kun Chen Chairman
Chih Yu Hung Head-Administration
Hsiu Ling Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD.4.73%445
VINCI8.69%64 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.20%36 471
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.69%35 455
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.47%24 222
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%23 155