China Strategic : FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

CHINA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕഄණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 235) FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Strategic Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 together with comparative figures as follows: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 256,347 779,962 Trading income 4,062 396,108 Dividend income 7,033 22,491 Interest income 239,174 345,393 Commission, underwriting fee and other income 6,078 15,970 Purchases and related expenses (4,023) (394,137) Other income 5 20,581 1,130 Other (loss) gain 6 (628) 266 Staff costs (27,630) (24,975) Impairment losses on loan receivables and debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (221,796) (143,148) Other expenses (39,849) (28,599) Net gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 7 2,905,676 (436,888) (Loss) gain on disposal of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (17,079) 1,309 Gain on redemption of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - 297 Finance costs 8 (158,640) (171,095) 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit (loss) before tax Income tax (expense) credit 9 2,712,959 (429,772) (415,878) 92,931 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company Other comprehensive income (expense) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Deferred tax on net fair value changes of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Net fair value (loss) gain on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Release on disposal of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Release on redemption of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Impairment loss on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 10 2,283,187 (322,947) 5,208 (8,899) (29,768) 56,400 17,079 (1,309) - (297) 18,873 859 Other comprehensive income for the yearTotal comprehensive income (expense) for the year attributable to owners of the Company 11,392 46,754 2,294,579 (276,193) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company - Basic 12 HK13.29 cents HK(1.90) cents CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 18,196 19,788 Right-of-use assets 28,388 10,434 Goodwill 4,000 4,000 Club debentures 1,928 1,928 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 13 401,813 949,545 Loan receivables 14 - 15,826 Deferred tax assets 27,067 8,148 Total non-current assets 481,392 1,009,669 Current assets Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 13 - 7,816 Loan receivables 14 1,448,295 2,405,324 Trade and other receivables 15 175,487 113,327 Income tax recoverable 22,841 3,182 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 16 4,073,317 1,454,098 Pledged bank deposits 3,096 32,067 Bank balances and cash 2,277,270 169,808 Total current assets 8,000,306 4,185,622 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 17 68,240 78,479 Income tax payable 8,794 21,048 Borrowings 18 355,000 464,698 Notes payable 19 1,170,725 1,253,171 Lease liabilities 9,083 8,106 Total current liabilities 1,611,842 1,825,502 Net current assets 6,388,464 2,360,120 Total assets less current liabilities 6,869,856 3,369,789 Non-current liabilities Notes payable 19 478,152 - Lease liabilities 17,263 - Deferred tax liabilities 435,393 - Total non-current liabilities 930,808 - Net assets 5,939,048 3,369,789 Capital and reserves Share capital 20 3,216,110 3,012,877 Reserves 2,722,938 356,912 Total equity 5,939,048 3,369,789 Notes: 1. Basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements and significant accounting policies The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). For the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements, information is considered material if such information is reasonably expected to influence decisions made by primary users. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (the "Companies Ordinance"). The directors of the Company have, at the time of approving the consolidated financial statements, a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (HK$'000) except otherwise indicated. The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019 included in this preliminary final results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 in due course. The Company's auditor has reported on the financial statements of the Group for both years. The auditor's reports are unqualified; do not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor draws attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and do not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance. 2. Application of amendments to HKFRSs Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year In the current year, the Group has applied the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time, which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements: Amendments to HKAS 1 Definition of material and HKAS 8 Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a business Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest rate benchmark reform HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Except as described below, the application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in the consolidated financial statements. 2.1 Impacts on application of Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 "Definition of material" The Group has applied the Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 for the first time in the current year. The amendments provide a new definition of material that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments also clarify that materiality depends on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole. The application of the amendments in the current year has had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

2.2 Impacts on application of Amendments to HKFRS 3 "Definition of a business" The Group has applied the amendments for the first time in the current year. The amendments clarify that while businesses usually have outputs, outputs are not required for an integrated set of activities and assets to qualify as a business. To be considered a business, an acquired set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs. The amendments remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing inputs or processes and continuing to produce outputs. The amendments also introduce additional guidance that helps to determine whether a substantive process has been acquired. In addition, the amendments introduce an optional concentration test that permits a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. Under the optional concentration test, the acquired set of activities and assets is not a business if substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or group of similar assets. The gross assets under assessment exclude cash and cash equivalents, deferred tax assets, and goodwill resulting from the effects of deferred tax liabilities. The election on whether to apply the optional concentration test is available on transaction-by-transaction basis. The amendments have had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group but may impact future periods should the Group make any acquisition. 3. Revenue An analysis of the Group's revenue for the year is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trading of coke products - 388,604 Sales of electronic components 4,062 7,504 Dividend income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") 7,033 22,491 Interest income from financial assets at FVTPL and debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") 57,898 78,173 Interest income from securities margin financing business 1,125 1,912 Interest income from money lending business 180,151 265,308 Arrangement fee income from money lending business 613 8,669 Commission and handling income from securities brokerage business 5,128 6,194 Underwriting fee income from securities brokerage business 337 1,107 256,347 779,962 6 Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers and reconciliation of total revenue: For the year ended 31 December 2019 Types of goods and services Commission, underwriting fee and other income Trading income Coke products Electronic components Revenue from contracts with customers - - - - Dividend income 22,491 Interest income 78,173 Total revenue 100,664 Money Securities Trading lending brokerage Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 fee and other income - - 613 5,465 6,078 Trading income Electronic components - 4,062 - - 4,062 Revenue from contracts with customers - 4,062 613 5,465 10,140 Dividend income 7,033 - - - 7,033 Interest income 57,898 - 180,151 1,125 239,174 Total revenue 64,931 4,062 180,764 6,590 256,347 - 8,669 7,301 15,970 388,604 - - 388,604 7,504 - - 7,504 396,108 8,669 7,301 412,078 - - - 22,491 - 265,308 1,912 345,393 396,108 273,977 9,213 779,962 Investment in securities HK$'000 For the year ended 31 December 2020 Types of goods and services Commission, underwriting During the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019, the revenue is recognised at a point in time except for dividend income and interest income which fall outside the scope of HKFRS 15. The Group recognises revenue from trading of coke products and electronic components. The Group acts as the principal for such transactions as it controls the specified goods before they are transferred to the customer and it is primarily responsible for fulfilment of the promise to provide the goods. Performance obligations are satisfied at a point in time once control of the goods has been transferred to the customers. For trading business, the Group normally allows credit period for trade customers ranging from 30 to 180 days (2019: 30 to 180 days). Brokerage commission income is recognised on a trade date basis when the relevant transactions are executed. Underwriting fee income is recognised at a point in time when the transactions are executed and services are completed. Other service income is recognised when the related services are rendered. All the Group's contracts with customers are for periods of one year or less. As permitted under HKFRS 15, the transaction price allocated to unsatisfied performance obligations at 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019 is not disclosed. This is consistent with the revenue information disclosed for each operating segment. 4. Segment information The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating segments, based on information provided to the chief operating decision maker, for the purposes of allocating resources and assessment of segment performance. This is also the basis upon which the Group is arranged and organised. The Group's operating segments under HKFRS 8 are as follows: (i) Investment in securities

(ii) Trading of coke products and electronic components ("Trading")

(iii) Money lending

(iv) Securities brokerage Segment revenues and results The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating segments. Investment in securities HK$'000 Trading HK$'000 Money lending HK$'000 Securities brokerage HK$'000 Total HK$'000 For the year ended 31 December 2020 Segment revenue External sales/sources 64,931 4,062 180,764 6,590 256,347 Results Segment results 2,939,628 (165) (27,348)

3,671 2,915,786 Other income 12,883 Central administrative expenses (57,070) Finance costs (158,640)Profit before tax Income tax expense 2,712,959 (429,772) Profit for the year 2,283,187 For the year ended 31 December 2019 Segment revenue External sales/sources 100,664 396,108 273,977

9,213 779,962 Results Segment results (336,341) 2,288 128,293

6,292 (199,468)Other income 152 Central administrative expenses (45,467) Finance costs (171,095) Loss before tax (415,878)Income tax credit 92,931 Loss for the year (322,947)Segment profit (loss) represents the profit earned/loss incurred by each segment without allocation of certain other income, central administrative expenses (including depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets), finance costs and income tax (expense) credit. Geographical information The Group's operations are located in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Information about the Group's revenue from external customers/sources by geographical location of the customers/sources is presented based on the location of the customers/sources. Information about the Group's non-current assets is presented based on the geographical location of the assets. Revenue from external customers/sources Non-current assets (Note) Year ended 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hong Kong 254,889 388,470 45,356 28,826 The PRC 1,458 128,705 3,156 3,324 Singapore - 262,787 - - 256,347 779,962 48,512 32,150 Note: Non-current assets excluded goodwill, debt instruments at FVTOCI, loan receivables and deferred tax assets. Information about major customers Revenue from customers of trading business contributing over 10% of the total revenue of the Group for the corresponding years are as follows: For the year ended 31 December 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Customer A -1 137,065 Customer B -1 125,817 Customer C -1 125,722 2020 1 No revenue generated from the customers during the year. 5. Other income 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank interest income 11,167 833 Other interest income 7,013 - Government grants 2,259 - Others 142 297 20,581 1,130 During the current year, the Group recognised government grants of HK$2,259,000 in respect of COVID-19-related subsidies, of which HK$2,209,000 relates to Employment Support Scheme provided by the Hong Kong government.

6. Other (loss) gain 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Exchange (loss) gain, net

7. Net gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (628) 266 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Net unrealised gain (loss) on financial assets at FVTPL Net realised loss on sales of financial assets at FVTPL

8. Finance costs 2,979,472 (409,214) (73,796) (27,674) 2,905,676 (436,888) 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest on advances drawn on bill receivables discounted with full recourse Interest on borrowings Interest on notes payable (Note 19) Interest on lease liabilities - 1,290 11,687 30,140 146,611 139,245 342 420 158,640 171,095 9. Income tax (expense) credit 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Tax charge comprises: Current tax - Hong Kong Profits Tax (10,795) (8,586) Overprovision in prior years - Hong Kong Profits Tax 2,705 228 (8,090) (8,358) Deferred tax (421,682) 101,289 Income tax (expense) credit recognised in profit or loss (429,772) 92,931 On 21 March 2018, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime. The Bill was signed into law on 28 March 2018 and was gazetted on the following day. Under the two-tiered profits rates regime, the first HK$2 million of profits of the qualifying group entity will be taxed at 8.25%, and profits above HK$2 million will be taxed at 16.5%. The profits of group entities not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates regime will continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. Accordingly, the Hong Kong Profits Tax of the qualifying group entity is calculated at 8.25% on the first HK$2 million of the estimated assessable profits and at 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits above HK$2 million.

10. Profit (loss) for the year Profit (loss) for the year has been arrived at after charging the following items: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Staff costs - directors' emoluments 7,591 7,457 - other staff salaries, wages and other benefits 19,192 16,537 - retirement benefit scheme contributions, excluding directors 847 981 Total staff costs 27,630 24,975 Impairment loss on loan receivables 202,923 142,289 Impairment loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI 18,873 859 Total impairment losses 221,796 143,148 Auditor's remuneration 2,058 1,972 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,369 3,293 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 9,582 8,062 Cost of inventories recognised as expenses 4,021 373,765 11. Dividends No dividend was paid or proposed for the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting periods.

12. Earnings (loss) per share The calculation of the basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Earnings (loss): Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company for the purpose of calculating basic earnings (loss) per share 2,283,187 (322,947) 2020 '000 2019 '000 Number of shares: Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculating basic earnings (loss) per share 17,182,655 16,987,714 Diluted earnings (loss) per share for the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019 are not presented as there were no dilutive potential ordinary shares in issue during both years.

13. Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Listed investments, at fair value: - Debt securities listed in Hong Kong or overseas with fixed interests ranging from 5.65% to 9.50% (2019: 3.90% to 12.25%) per annum and maturity dates ranging from 18 January 2023 to 28 June 2025 (2019: 19 July 2020 to 23 January 2027) 401,813 957,361 Analysed as: Current portion Non-current portion - 7,816 401,813 949,545 401,813 957,361 At 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019, debt instruments at FVTOCI were stated at fair values which were determined based on the quoted market closing prices available on the Stock Exchange or other recognised stock exchanges. The Group provided impairment allowance of HK$18,873,000 on debt instruments at FVTOCI for the current year (2019: HK$859,000). Loan receivables 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Fixed-rate loan receivables 1,821,549 2,575,239 Less: impairment allowance (373,254) (154,089) 1,448,295 2,421,150 Analysed as: Current portion 1,448,295 2,405,324 Non-current portion - 15,826 1,448,295 2,421,150 Analysed as: Secured 1,436,779 2,189,142 Guaranteed - 66,647 Unsecured 11,516 165,361 1,448,295 2,421,150 At 31 December 2020, the range of interest rates and maturity dates attributed to the Group's performing loan receivables was 10% to 14.25% (2019: 3% to 18%) per annum and from 19 February 2021 to 31 May 2021 (2019: 4 March 2020 to 17 May 2021) respectively. The analysis of the Group's fixed-rate loan receivables by their respective contractual maturity dates is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Fixed-rate loan receivables: Within one year 1,448,295 2,405,324 In more than one year but not more than two years - 15,826 1,448,295 2,421,150 The Group provided impairment allowance of HK$202,923,000 on loan receivables for the current year (2019: HK$142,289,000). Trade and other receivables 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables of securities brokerage business: - Cash clients (Note (i)) 2,941 8,994 - Margin clients (Note (i)) 100,153 18,571 103,094 27,565 Other receivables (Note (ii)) 26,793 36,362 Note receivable (Note (iii)) 45,600 49,400 175,487 113,327 Notes: (i) For securities brokerage business, the normal settlement terms of trade receivables from cash clients are two days after trade date. The trade receivables from cash and margin clients with carrying amounts of HK$103,094,000 (2019: HK$27,565,000) were not past due at the end of the reporting period. Margin clients are required to pledge securities as collateral to the Group in order to obtain the credit facilities for securities trading. The amount of credit facilities granted to them is determined based on a discount on the market value of securities accepted by the Group. Any excess in the lending ratio will trigger a margin call for which the clients have to make good the shortfall. At 31 December 2020, the market value of securities pledged by clients to the Group as collateral against margin client receivables was HK$2,062,243,000 (2019: HK$343,979,000).

(ii) Included in other receivables were unrestricted deposits of HK$3,433,000 (2019: HK$9,672,000) placed with securities brokers in relation to securities brokerage activities. The remaining balance of other receivables represents mainly dividends receivable, prepayment and deposits for office use.

(iii) The amount represented the outstanding principal of a convertible note subscribed by the Group, which was originally due for repayment on 15 December 2019. Pursuant to a deed entered into between the relevant parties on 10 February 2020, the conversion rights under the note are removed and ceased to be convertible into shares of the issuer. The repayment date of the outstanding principal of the note of HK$49,400,000 was extended from 15 December 2019 to 15 May 2020 and bearing interest at the rate of 12% per annum. Outstanding principal of HK$3,800,000 was settled during the year and the repayment date of remaining principal had further extended to 14 October 2020 and bearing interest at the rate of 16% per annum. The Group accepted the repayment plan provided by the note issuer and the outstanding principal was fully settled after the year end. 16. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Listed investments, at fair value: - Equity securities listed in Hong Kong (Note) 4,073,317 1,454,098 Analysed as: Current portion 4,073,317 1,454,098 Note: The fair values of the listed equity securities were determined based on the quoted market closing prices available on the Stock Exchange.

17. Trade and other payables 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables of securities brokerage business: - Cash clients (Note) 27,142 48,177 - Margin clients (Note) 12,305 10,646 - Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") (Note) 924 2,540 Accrued charges and other payables 7,653 4,470 Interest payables 20,216 12,646 68,240 78,479 Note: For securities brokerage business, the normal settlement terms of trade payables to cash and margin clients and HKSCC are two days after trade date. Borrowings 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Short-term secured borrowings (Note (i)) 355,000 228,860 Margin financing (Note (ii)) - 235,838 355,000 464,698 The exposure of the Group's borrowings are as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Fixed-rate borrowings 350,000 - Variable-rate borrowings 5,000 464,698 355,000 464,698 Notes: (i) The amount of HK$350,000,000 (2019: nil) carried interest at 7% per annum and was repayable within one year. The loan agreement of the borrowings contains a repayment on demand clause. The borrowings were secured by two share charges each charging over the issued share of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and two debentures each incorporating a first floating charge over all the assets of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The amount of HK$5,000,000 (2019: HK$228,860,000) carried interest at Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate ("HIBOR") plus certain basis points per annum (2019: HIBOR or London Interbank Offered Rate plus certain basis points per annum) and was repayable within one year. The loan agreement of the borrowings contains a repayment on demand clause. The borrowings were secured by certain debt securities (2019: certain debt securities).

(ii) The amount carried interest at Hong Kong prime rate plus certain basis points per annum and secured by certain debt and equity securities held in a margin securities account. Notes payable The movement of the unsecured notes payable for the year is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 At the beginning of the year 1,253,171 1,500,325 Redemption of notes (Note (i)) (1,250,000) (250,000) Issue of notes (Note (ii)) 1,628,553 - Effective interest charged (Note 8) 146,611 139,245 Interest paid (129,458) (136,399) At the end of the year 1,648,877 1,253,171 Analysed as: Current portion 1,170,725 1,253,171 Non-current portion 478,152 - 1,648,877 1,253,171 Notes: (i) In December 2016, the Company issued 2-year unsecured notes (the "2016 Notes") with nominal value of HK$1,500,000,000 denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The interest for the 2016 Notes was 7.00% per annum and 8.00% per annum for the first and second year respectively. The effective interest rate of the 2016 Notes was 8.57% per annum. In December 2018, the 2016 Notes of nominal value of HK$200,000,000 were redeemed. The Company executed a supplemental deed poll to extend the maturity date of the remaining 2016 Notes with nominal value of HK$1,300,000,000 for further two years to 16 December 2020. The interest for the 2016 Notes was 9.50% per annum and 10.00% per annum for the third and fourth year respectively. The effective interest rate of the 2016 Notes was 9.74% per annum. The 2016 Notes carried option for the Company to early redeem the notes, by giving not less than 15 days' nor more than 30 days' notice to the noteholders on the third anniversary date and/or 16 June 2020, in whole or in part at 100% of the principal amount outstanding, together with interest accrued and unpaid at the date fixed for redemption. During the year ended 31 December 2020, the 2016 Notes of nominal value of HK$50,000,000 (2019: HK$250,000,000) were early redeemed and the remaining 2016 Notes with nominal value of HK$1,000,000,000 were redeemed at maturity. In August 2018, the Company issued a new tranche of 2-year unsecured notes (the "2018 Notes") with nominal value of HK$200,000,000 denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The interest for the 2018 Notes was 9.50% per annum and 10.00% per annum for the first and second year respectively. The effective interest rate of the 2018 Notes was 9.74% per annum. The 2018 Notes carried option for the Company to early redeem the notes, by giving early redemption notice to the noteholders on the first anniversary date, in whole or in part at 100% of the principal amount outstanding, together with interest accrued and unpaid at the date fixed for redemption. During the year ended 31 December 2020, the 2018 Notes with nominal value of HK$200,000,000 were redeemed at maturity. (ii) During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company issued a series of unsecured notes to a company controlled by a shareholder of the Company. In July 2020, the Company issued 2-year unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$500,000,000 denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The interest for the notes was 5.50% per annum with effective interest rate of 8.56% per annum. In August 2020, the Company issued 1-year unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$500,000,000 denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The interest for the notes was 3.00% per annum with effective interest rate of 6.98% per annum. In September 2020, the Company issued 270-day unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$500,000,000 denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The interest for the notes was 2.00% per annum with effective interest rate of 6.56% per annum. In October 2020, the Company issued 270-day unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$200,000,000 denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The interest for the notes was 2.00% per annum with effective interest rate of 7.48% per annum. All four notes carry option for the Company to early redeem the notes, by giving not less than 15 days' notice to the noteholders, in whole or in part at 100% of the principal amount outstanding, together with interest accrued and unpaid at the date fixed for redemption. Early redemption options of the Company are regarded as embedded derivatives not related to the host contract. The directors of the Company consider that the fair value of early redemption options is insignificant on initial recognition date. The difference between the consideration received of HK$1,700,000,000 and the fair value of the four notes of approximately HK$1,628,553,000 amounting to HK$71,447,000 was recognised as shareholder's contribution reserve in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. 20. Share capital of the Company 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Issued and fully paid At the beginning of the year 16,987,714 3,012,877 3,012,877 Issue of shares (Note) 3,397,540 203,852 - Transaction costs attributable to issue of shares - (619) - At the end of the year 20,385,254 3,216,110 3,012,877 Number of shares 2020 '000 2019 '000 Share capital 2020 16,987,714 - - 16,987,714 Note: On 11 December 2020, the Company completed a placing of 3,397,540,000 new shares under the general mandate at a placing price of HK$0.06 per placing share. The net proceeds from the placing, after deducting directly attributable costs of approximately HK$619,000, were approximately HK$203,233,000. Details of the placing were set out in the announcements of the Company dated 20 November 2020 and 11 December 2020. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: nil). BUSINESS REVIEW During the year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020"), the Group was principally engaged in the business of investment in securities, trading of electronic components, money lending as well as securities brokerage. With the health crises of the COVID-19 pandemic continued on a global scale, the Group was confronted with economic chaos and unprecedented market challenges during the year. The slowdown of economic activities of many countries including China, the US, the UK, Japan, Korea and many European countries, the volatilities of global financial markets including Hong Kong, and the decrease of international trade flow across the globe, all had, by different extent, posed negative impact on the Group's operations. In fact, the market conditions were more chaotic in Hong Kong owing to the occurrence of social events and the unsettled China-US trade disputes. Against this backdrop, the Group has adopted a cautious and disciplined approach in managing its businesses. For FY2020, the Group recorded a decline in revenue by 67% to HK$256,347,000 (2019: HK$779,962,000), mainly due to the decreases in sales of the trading operation and interest income from the money lending business, and a profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$2,283,187,000 (2019: loss of HK$322,947,000), largely resulting from the net fair value gain on listed equity securities held by the Group. Investment in Securities The Group generally acquires securities listed on the Stock Exchange or other recognised stock exchanges and over-the-counter markets with good liquidity that can facilitate swift execution of securities transactions, and sometimes directly from target companies. For making investment or divestment decision on securities of individual target company, references will usually be made to the latest financial information, news and announcements issued by the target company, investment analysis reports that the Company has access to, as well as industry or macro-economic news. When deciding on acquiring securities to be held for long-term purpose, particular emphasis will be placed on the past financial performance of the target company including its sales and profit growth, financial healthiness, dividend policy, business prospect, industry and macroeconomic outlook. When deciding on acquiring securities to be held other than for long-term purpose, in addition to the factors mentioned, references will also be made to prevailing market sentiments on different sectors of the investment markets. In terms of return, for long-term securities investments, the Company mainly emphasises on return of investment in the form of capital appreciation and dividend/interest income. For securities investments other than for long-term holding, the Company mainly emphasises on return of investment in the form of trading gains. At 31 December 2020, the Group's securities investments comprised (i) a financial asset at FVTPL portfolio, comprising equity securities listed in Hong Kong, valued at HK$4,073,317,000 (2019: HK$1,454,098,000); and (ii) a debt instrument at FVTOCI portfolio comprising debt securities listed in Hong Kong or overseas, valued at HK$401,813,000 (2019: HK$957,361,000, constituted by non-current and current portions). As a whole, the Group's securities investments recorded a revenue of HK$64,931,000 (2019: HK$100,664,000) and a profit of HK$2,939,628,000 (2019: loss of HK$336,341,000). Financial assets at FVTPL At 31 December 2020, the Group held a financial asset at FVTPL portfolio amounting to HK$4,073,317,000 measured at market/fair value. During FY2020, the portfolio generated a revenue of HK$7,033,000 (2019: HK$27,319,000) representing dividends from equity securities of HK$7,033,000 (2019: HK$22,491,000), whilst no interest income from equity-linked notes and convertible securities this year (2019: HK$4,828,000). The Group recognised a net gain on financial assets at FVTPL of HK$2,905,676,000, which comprised net unrealised gain and net realised loss of HK$2,979,472,000 and HK$73,796,000 respectively (2019: net loss of HK$436,888,000, which comprised net unrealised loss and net realised loss of HK$409,214,000 and HK$27,674,000 respectively). The net gain on financial assets at FVTPL recognised was mainly attributed to the net increase in fair value of the Group's listed equity securities portfolio during the year. Such net increase in fair value mainly comprised the increase in fair value of the Group's investment in listed shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited ("Evergrande Vehicle", HKEX stock code: 708, formerly known as Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited) which amounted to HK$2,996,648,000 during the year, in contrast to the decrease in fair value of HK$338,008,000 recognised in the prior year. The Group has started to invest in Evergrande Vehicle since March 2015, including the unrealised fair value gain recognised in the current year, up to 31 December 2020, the accumulative holding gain of this investment amounted to HK$3,815,408,000 (as shown in the table below about the Group's top two investments). At the year end, the Group held 133,600,000 ordinary shares in Evergrande Vehicle which represented approximately 1.52% of its issued shares, and the carrying value of the Group's investment in Evergrande Vehicle amounted to HK$4,034,720,000 which represented approximately 47.57% of the Group's total assets. Evergrande Vehicle is principally engaged in technology research and development, production and sales of new energy vehicles as well as health management businesses including "Internet+" community health management, international hospitals, elderly care and rehabilitation. According to its latest published annual financial information, its healthcare business generated revenue of RMB15.3 billion while its news energy vehicle business recorded revenue of RMB187.5 million. Evergrande Vehicle has established a full industry chain of new energy vehicles covering automobile manufacturing, electric motor control, power batteries, vehicle sales, smart charging, shared mobility and other aspects and builtadvanced intelligent manufacturing bases in Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other locations in accordance with the Industry 4.0 Standard. Evergrande Vehicle will endeavor to facilitate the mass production of the nine Hengchi models at full speed, and continue to devote itself to the innovation and application of new energy vehicle technologies and product R&D as well as to introduce additional vehicle models to enrich its product mix and elevate the smart manufacturing standards in China. The Group is optimistic about the prospect of Evergrande Vehicle in the medium to long-term. Subject to market conditions, the Group presently has no intention to realise this investment. At 31 December 2020, the Group invested in Evergrande Vehicle and other categories of companies and their weightings to the market/fair value of the Group's financial asset at FVTPL portfolio of HK$4,073,317,000 are as below: Approximate weighting to the market/ fair value of the Group's financial asset at FVTPL Name/category of companies portfolio % Evergrande Vehicle Property Others 99.05 0.73 0.22 100.00 At 31 December 2020, the weightings of the Group's investment in Evergrande Vehicle and other investments to the market/fair value of the Group's financial asset at FVTPL portfolio of HK$4,073,317,000 (together with other information) are as below: Approximate weighting to Approximatethe market/ fair value of the Group's financialweighting to the carrying amount of the Group's asset at total assets at % of *Acquisition costs during the year/ carrying amount atMarket/fair value atAccumulated unrealised gain (loss) recognised up toUnrealised gain (loss) recognised during the year endedDividend income recognised during the year ended FVTPL 31 December shareholdingCompany name portfolio % 2020 %interest %Acquisition costs HK$'000 1 January 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 A B C HK$'000 D = C - A HK$'000 E = C - B HK$'000 Evergrande Vehicle (HKEX stock code: 708) 99.05 47.57 1.52 219,312 1,038,072 4,034,720 3,815,408 2,996,648 - Emperor International Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 163)Others 0.73 0.22 0.35 0.10 0.74 62,311 46,897 29,819 (32,492) (17,078) 1,285 N/A 194,346 8,876 8,778 (185,568) (98) 5,748 100.00 48.02 475,969 1,093,845 4,073,317 3,597,348 2,979,472 7,033 *The amount represented the costs of the securities acquired during the year ended 31 December 2020 and/or the carrying amount of the securities brought forward from the prior financial year after accounting for additional acquisition and/or disposal of the securities (if any) during the current financial year. Debt instruments at FVTOCI At 31 December 2020, the Group's debt instrument at FVTOCI portfolio of HK$401,813,000 was measured at market/fair value. During FY2020, the Group's debt instrument at FVTOCI portfolio generated total revenue amounting to HK$57,898,000 (2019: HK$73,345,000), representing interest income from debt securities. According to the maturity of the debt securities, no debt instruments at FVTOCI (2019: HK$7,816,000) was classified as current assets. During FY2020, the Group did not acquire debt securities (2019: HK$66,667,000 for acquiring debt securities issued by various property companies listed on the Stock Exchange). At the year end, a net fair value loss on the debt instrument at FVTOCI portfolio amounting to HK$29,768,000 was recognised as other comprehensive expense (2019: net fair value gain of HK$56,400,000 recognised as other comprehensive income). During the year under review, the Group disposed of debt securities amounting to HK$525,780,000 (2019: HK$149,588,000) whilst no debt securities (2019: HK$7,800,000) were redeemed. A loss on disposal of HK$17,079,000 (2019: a gain on disposal and on redemption totalling HK$1,606,000) was released from the Group's investment revaluation reserve and recognised as loss during the year. For FY2020, the Group recognised impairment loss of HK$18,873,000 (2019: HK$859,000) on debt instruments at FVTOCI by reference to exposures at default, recovery rate and adjustments for forward looking information. At 31 December 2020, the Group invested in debt securities of two property companies with details as below: Approximate weighting to the carrying amount of the Group's total assets at 31 December Yield to maturityCategory of companies 2020 % on acquisition Acquisition costs * Acquisition costs during the year/carrying amount at 1 January 2020 Market/fair value at 31 December 2020 Accumulated fair value loss recognised up to 31 December 2020 Fair value loss recognised during the year ended 31 December 2020 %HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 A B C HK$'000 D = C - A HK$'000 E = C - B Debt securities listed in Hong Kong or overseas Property 4.74 5.62-9.50 460,235 418,604 401,813 (58,422) (16,791) *The amount represented the costs of the securities acquired during the year ended 31 December 2020 and/or the carrying amount of the securities brought forward from the prior financial year after accounting for additional acquisition and/or disposal of the securities (if any) during the current financial year. The yield to maturity on acquisition of the debt securities which were held by the Group at the year end ranging from 5.62% to 9.50% per annum. Trading During FY2020, the Group's trading operation was focused on trading of electronic components. The operation reported a decline in revenue by 99% to HK$4,062,000 (2019: HK$396,108,000), and its result experienced a turnaround and recorded loss of HK$165,000 (2019: profit of HK$2,288,000). The decrease in revenue and loss incurred were principally due to the temporary halt of trading of commodities resulting mainly from the unsettled trade disputes between China and the US, and the slowdown of the European economy in general, which adversely affected the business of the end customers of the operation. The management is stepping up its effort to explore new business opportunities in order to improve the results of the operation and will resume the commodities trading business when market conditions improve. Money Lending The Group's money lending business is conducted through CS Credit Limited and U Credit (HK) Limited, both are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The operation recorded a decrease in revenue of 34% to HK$180,764,000 (2019: HK$273,977,000) and experienced a turnaround of results by recording a loss of HK$27,348,000 (2019: profit of HK$128,293,000). The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the lower average amount of loans advanced to borrowers during FY2020 whilst the loss of the operation was largely due to the recognition of net impairment allowance of HK$202,923,000 (2019: HK$142,289,000). The net impairment allowance recognised primarily represented the credit risk involved in collectability of certain default and non-default loans determined under the Group's loan impairment policy, with reference to factors including the credit history of the borrowers, the realisation value of collaterals pledged to the Group, and the prevailing economic conditions (the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current state of the Hong Kong economy has also been considered). The Group is considering various actions for recovery of the default and non-default loans. At the year end, the balance of the impairment allowance was HK$373,254,000 (2019: HK$154,089,000). The size of the Group's loan portfolio has reduced during the year as the management has been prudent in granting new loans in light of the prevailing economic conditions in Hong Kong. The carrying value of the loan portfolio, after impairment allowance, amounted to HK$1,448,295,000 (2019: HK$2,421,150,000) with details as follows: Approximate weighting to the carrying amount of the Group's Interest rate Category of borrowers loan portfolio per annum % % Individual Corporate Maturity 58.95 8.50-18.00 Within 1 year 41.05 10.00-18.00 Within 1 year 100.00 At 31 December 2020, 99% (2019: 90%) of the carrying amount of the loan portfolio (after impairment allowance) is secured by collaterals, nil (2019: 3%) is guaranteed by guarantors, and with the remaining 1% (2019: 7%) being unsecured. Before granting loans to potential customers, the Group performs credit assessment process to assess the potential borrowers' credit quality individually and defines the credit limits granted to the borrowers. The credit limits granted to the borrowers are reviewed by the management regularly. Securities Brokerage The Group's securities brokerage business is conducted through CS Wealth Securities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to carry out dealing in securities activities. During FY2020, revenue of the operation decreased by 28% to HK$6,590,000 (2019: HK$9,213,000) and profit decreased by 42% to HK$3,671,000 (2019: HK$6,292,000) respectively. The decreases in revenue and profit of the operation were mainly due to the volatilities and negative investment sentiments of the Hong Kong stock market which to a certain extent resulting from the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall Results For FY2020, the Group recorded profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$2,283,187,000 (2019: loss of HK$322,947,000) and basic earnings per share of HK13.29 cents (2019: basic loss per share of HK1.90 cents). The Group reported total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the Company of HK$2,294,579,000 (2019: total comprehensive expense of HK$276,193,000) which included a net fair value loss on debt securities of HK$29,768,000 (2019: net fair value gain of HK$56,400,000). The profitable results recorded by the Group were mainly attributed to the substantial overall gain recognised for the Group's securities investments of HK$2,939,628,000 (2019: loss of HK$336,341,000), though the profitable results were partly offset by the loss incurred by the money lending operation of HK$27,348,000 (2019: profit of HK$128,293,000) and loss incurred by the trading operation of HK$165,000 (2019: profit of HK$2,288,000). The securities brokerage operation recorded a reduced profit of HK$3,671,000 (2019: HK$6,292,000) for the year. FINANCIAL REVIEW Liquidity, Financial Resources and Capital Structure For FY2020, the Group financed its businesses mainly by cash generated from operations, credit facilities provided by banks, finance company and securities brokers, funds raised through issuance of interest bearing notes and placement of shares as well as shareholders' funds. At the year end, the Group had current assets of HK$8,000,306,000 (2019: HK$4,185,622,000) and liquid assets comprising bank balances and cash as well as financial assets at FVTPL (excluding clients' money held relating to the Group's securities brokerage business and pledged bank deposits) totalling HK$6,314,049,000 (2019: HK$1,589,891,000). The Group's current ratio, calculated based on current assets over current liabilities of HK$1,611,842,000 (2019: HK$1,825,502,000), was at a ratio of about 5.0 (2019: 2.3). At 31 December 2020, the Group's trade and other receivables amounted to HK$175,487,000 (2019: HK$113,327,000), which mainly comprised trade receivables from cash and margin clients of the securities brokerage business, deposits placed with securities brokers, and the outstanding principal of a note receivable. The Group had deferred tax assets amounting to HK$27,067,000 (2019: HK$8,148,000) and deferred tax liabilities of HK$435,393,000 (2019: nil) which were principally related to the allowance for expected credit losses for loan receivables, net unrealised gain on financial assets at FVTPL valued at market/fair value and unused tax losses at the year end. At 31 December 2020, the equity attributable to owners of the Company amounted to HK$5,939,048,000 (2019: HK$3,369,789,000) and was equivalent to an amount of approximately HK29.13 cents (2019: HK19.84 cents) per share of the Company. The increase in equity attributable to owners of the Company of HK$2,569,259,000 was mainly a result of the profit recognised by the Group and the issuance of new shares during the year. At 31 December 2020, the Group's borrowings represented short-term secured borrowings that bore interests at fixed rate or floating rate and were repayable within one year or on demand. The borrowings were secured by two share charges each charging over the issued share of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, two debentures each incorporating a first floating charge over all the assets of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain debt and equity securities held by the Group. During the second half of 2020, the Company issued four tranches of notes comprising (i) the 2-year unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$500,000,000 bearing interest of 5.5% per annum in July 2020; (ii) the 1-year unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$500,000,000 bearing interest of 3.0% per annum in August 2020; (iii) the 270-day unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$500,000,000 bearing interest of 2.0% per annum in September 2020; and (iv) the 270-day unsecured notes with nominal value of HK$200,000,000 bearing interest of 2.0% per annum in October 2020. All the four tranches of the notes carry options for the Company to early redeem the notes, by giving not less than 15 days' notice to the noteholders, in whole or in part at 100% of the principal amount outstanding, together with interest accrued and unpaid at the date fixed for redemption. On 20 November 2020, the Company entered into a subscription agreement with a subscriber (the "Subscriber") whereby the Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue and the subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for 3,397,540,000 subscription shares at the subscription price of HK$0.060 per share (the "Share Subscription") . Upon completion of the Share Subscription on 11 December 2020, 3,397,540,000 new shares were allotted and issued by the Company to the Subscriber. The gross proceeds from the Share Subscription amounted to approximately HK$203,852,000, after deducting directly attributable costs of approximately HK$619,000, the net proceeds amounted to approximately HK$203,233,000 and the net subscription price was approximately HK$0.060 per share. The net proceeds had been fully utilised as intended as general working capital of the Group. The Subscriber was a company wholly owned by Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry GBM, GBS. Details of the Share Subscription were set out in the announcements of the Company dated 20 November 2020 and 11 December 2020. The Group's gearing ratio, calculated on the basis of total liabilities of HK$2,542,650,000 (2019: HK$1,825,502,000) divided by the equity attributable to owners of the Company of HK$5,939,048,000 (2019: HK$3,369,789,000), was about 43% (2019: 54%). The decrease in the Group's gearing ratio was mainly due to increase in equity attributable to owners of the Company during the year. The Group's finance costs decreased to HK$158,640,000 (2019: HK$171,095,000) were primarily a result of the decreases in the average amount of borrowings and the charging interest rates during the year. With the amount of liquid assets on hand as well as credit facilities granted by banks, finance company and securities brokers, the management is of the view that the Group has sufficient financial resources to meet its ongoing operational requirements. PROSPECTS Following the stabilisation of the pandemic in the Mainland, there are signs that the economy is on the recovery path with notable improvements in economic and market conditions. China achieved a positive GDP growth in 2020 and Hong Kong is well positioned to continue to benefit from the nation's sustainable economic growth. In addition, the recent launch of vaccination program in Hong Kong and many countries including the US, the UK, Japan and Korea should also ease the global pandemic situation and pave the way for the economies to fully reactivate. Nevertheless, it is difficult to predict the evolution and duration of the pandemic, the Group's management will thus continue to adopt a cautious and disciplined approach in managing the Group's businesses and in seizing business and investment opportunities. The Group is currently considering to acquire the entire equity interests in a target company engaging in insurance business in Hong Kong, with the view to diversify the Group's businesses and income base and to create value for shareholders. Announcements will be made to inform shareholders as and when there is further material development of this investment opportunity. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company has complied with all the applicable provisions of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules for the year ended 31 December 2020. AUDIT COMMITTEE The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and duly approved by the Board under the recommendation of the Audit Committee. SCOPE OF WORK OF MESSRS. DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the preliminary announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditor, Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagement or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu on the preliminary announcement. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the year ended 31 December 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. By Order of the Board China Strategic Holdings Limited Dr. Or Ching Fai Chairman Hong Kong, 26 March 2021 At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one Non-executive Director, namely Dr. Or Ching Fai (Chairman), four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Sue Ka Lok (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Lee Chun Yeung, Catherine, Mr. Chow Kam Wah and Mr. Chow Man Wai, Tony; and four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Ma Yin Fan, Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander, Mr. Leung Hoi Ying and Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey. Attachments Original document

