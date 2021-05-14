China Suntien Green Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF THE ISSUANCE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS (CARBON NEUTRAL BONDS)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUANCE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM

COMMERCIAL PAPERS (CARBON NEUTRAL BONDS)

References are made to (i) the notice of the second extraordinary general meeting in 2019 dated 11 October 2019 and (ii) the poll results announcement on the extraordinary general meeting dated 26 November 2019 of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the offering and registration of super short-term commercial papers of up to RMB2 billion with a term of 2 years by the Company pursuant to the provisions under the Issuance and

Registration Rules Relating to Debt Financing Instruments of Non-financial Enterprises in the Inter- bank Bond Market (銀行間債券市場非金融企業債務融資工具發行註冊規則) issued by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (中國銀行間市場交易商協會).

The board of directors of the Company hereby announces that the Company has completed the issuance of first tranche of green super short-term commercial papers (carbon neutral bonds) of 2021 (the "Super Short-termCommercial Papers"). The total offering size of the Super Short-term Commercial Papers is RMB500 million with a term of 180 days. The nominal value of the Super Short-term Commercial Papers is RMB100 with a coupon rate of 2.86%. Interests will be calculated from 13 May 2021.

Bank of China Limited is the lead underwriter and China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is the joint lead underwriter of the Super Short-term Commercial Papers issuance. The Super Short-term Commercial Papers will be issued in the national interbank bond market in China by way of centralized placement through centralized book building on members of the underwriting syndicate. The proceeds raised are to be used mainly for repayment of green project loans of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The issuance of the Super Short-term Commercial Papers does not constitute a transaction under Chapter 14 or Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.