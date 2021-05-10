Log in
    956   CNE100000TW9

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

(956)
China Suntien Green Energy : CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

05/10/2021 | 05:20am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

References are made to the results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the notice of 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 19 March 2021 and 30 March 2021 respectively, and the shareholders' circular dated 22 April 2021 (the "Circular"), in which the annual profit distribution plan for 2020 of the Company (the "Profit Distribution Plan") is disclosed.

According to the Profit Distribution Plan, in 2020, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the audited consolidated statements of the Company is RMB1,510,555,357.16, and the undistributed profit is RMB4,928,503,066.37. The Company intends to use the total share capital of 3,849,910,396 shares as the base, and distribute cash dividend (the "Annual Dividend") of RMB1.36 (including tax) for every 10 shares, with the total cash dividend of RMB523.5878 million. The balance of the undistributed profits of the Company will be carried forward to the next year. The Profit Distribution Plan is subject to the consideration and approval at the AGM to be convened by the Company on 14 May 2021.

If the Profit Distribution Plan is approved by the shareholders, the Annual Dividend will be distributed to H shareholders whose names appear on the H share register of members of the Company on 31 May 2021. The H share register of members of the Company will be closed, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the H shareholders to receive the Annual Dividend, from 26 May 2021 to 31 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares will be registered. H Shareholders who wish to receive the Annual Dividend but have not registered their share transfer documents shall lodge their transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates at the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712- 1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 25 May 2021.

Further arrangements in respect of the distribution of the Annual Dividend will be announced by the Company in due course after the AGM.

By order of the Board of

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director/President

Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive Directors are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Guo Yingjun, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao.

  • For identification purpose only

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12 865 M 2 002 M 2 002 M
Net income 2020 1 430 M 223 M 223 M
Net Debt 2020 29 902 M 4 652 M 4 652 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,34x
Yield 2020 6,11%
Capitalization 30 390 M 4 724 M 4 728 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 318
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,75 CNY
Last Close Price 2,41 CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chun Xiao Mei President & Executive Director
Xin Cao Chairman
Yim Keung Wan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tao Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong Sheng Zhang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED22.27%4 724
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED14.85%30 433
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED21.70%20 077
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED7.03%13 154
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED28.81%9 621
UGI CORPORATION30.49%9 514