China Suntien Green Energy : CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

References are made to the results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the notice of 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 19 March 2021 and 30 March 2021 respectively, and the shareholders' circular dated 22 April 2021 (the "Circular"), in which the annual profit distribution plan for 2020 of the Company (the "Profit Distribution Plan") is disclosed.

According to the Profit Distribution Plan, in 2020, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the audited consolidated statements of the Company is RMB1,510,555,357.16, and the undistributed profit is RMB4,928,503,066.37. The Company intends to use the total share capital of 3,849,910,396 shares as the base, and distribute cash dividend (the "Annual Dividend") of RMB1.36 (including tax) for every 10 shares, with the total cash dividend of RMB523.5878 million. The balance of the undistributed profits of the Company will be carried forward to the next year. The Profit Distribution Plan is subject to the consideration and approval at the AGM to be convened by the Company on 14 May 2021.

If the Profit Distribution Plan is approved by the shareholders, the Annual Dividend will be distributed to H shareholders whose names appear on the H share register of members of the Company on 31 May 2021. The H share register of members of the Company will be closed, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the H shareholders to receive the Annual Dividend, from 26 May 2021 to 31 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares will be registered. H Shareholders who wish to receive the Annual Dividend but have not registered their share transfer documents shall lodge their transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates at the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712- 1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 25 May 2021.