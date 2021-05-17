China SXT Pharmaceuticals : Securities purchase agreement (Form 6-K)

As previously disclosed, the transaction contemplated in certain securities purchase agreement (the 'SPA') and voting agreements dated February 8, 2021, between China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Company') and Xiaodong Ji, a non-affiliate non-U.S. person, has not been closed yet because the purchaser has not delivered the aggregate purchase price to the Company in accordance with such agreement. Therefore, the Company and Mr. Ji agreed to terminate such transaction and signed certain termination notices on May 8, 2021.

The Company's board of directors and the shareholders have previously approved the appointment of Mr. Ji as a director of the Company, which would be effective upon closing of the transaction contemplated therein the SPA. Therefore, Mr. Ji will not serve as a director of the Company due to the termination of the SPA.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

