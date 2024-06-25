China Telecom Corp Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company's main business includes mobile telecommunications services, wireline and smart family services, industrial digital services, and commodity sales. The Company's mobile telecommunications services business mainly includes mobile voice, handset Internet access, and mobile value-added services. The Company's Wireline and smart family services business mainly include fixed-line telephone, wireline broadband and smart home services. The Company's industrial digital business mainly includes industry cloud, Internet data center (IDC), digital platform, network dedicated line, Internet of Things and other businesses. The Company's commodity sales business refers to the company's sales of mobile terminal equipment and wireline communication equipment to users. The Company distributes its products within the domestic market.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services