EXCLUSIVE-BIDEN ADMINISTRATION INVESTIGATING CHINA TELECOM, CHINA MOBILE, AND CHINA UNICOM-SOURCES
China Telecom Corporation Limited
Equities
728
CNE1000002V2
Integrated Telecommunications Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.41 HKD
|-0.68%
|+3.76%
|+17.91%
|02:00am
|BIDEN ADMINISTRATION INVESTIGATING CHINA TELECOM, CHIN…
|RE
|02:00am
|US probing China Telecom, China Mobile over internet, cloud risks
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|73.95 HKD
|-0.47%
|+1.86%
|208B
|4.41 HKD
|-0.68%
|+3.76%
|70.12B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+17.91%
|70.12B
|+14.12%
|208B
|+9.20%
|169B
|+6.44%
|121B
|-13.17%
|77.47B
|-3.68%
|51.75B
|-8.29%
|49.83B
|-26.46%
|41.82B
|-18.43%
|37.55B
|+6.85%
|32.16B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- 728 Stock
- News China Telecom Corporation Limited
- Biden Administration Investigating China Telecom, Chin…