China Telecom : Announcement in relation to completion of A share offering and amendments to the articles of association of the Company (Form 6-K)

• any changes in the regulations or policies of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC (prior to March 2008, the Ministry of Information Industry, or the MII), or the MIIT, and other relevant government authorities relating to, among other matters:

future developments in the telecommunications industry in the People's Republic of China, or the PRC.

the industry regulatory environment as well as the industry outlook generally; and

the future prospects of and our ability to integrate acquired businesses and assets;

the expected impact of new services on our business, financial condition and results of operations;

the expected benefit of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions;

our business and operating strategies and our ability to successfully execute these strategies;

Certain statements contained in this Form 6-K may be viewed as 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements relating to:

• the provision of telephone and other telecommunications services to rural areas in the PRC; and

• spectrum and numbering resources allocation;

• the effects of competition on the demand for and price of our services;

• any potential further restructuring or consolidation of the PRC telecommunications industry;

• changes in telecommunications and related technologies including the fifth generation mobile telecommunications, or 5G, and future generations of mobile technologies, and applications based on such technologies, including testing and monetization of 5G and future generations of mobile technologies;

• the development of new technologies and applications or services affecting the PRC telecommunications industry and our current and future business;

• the potential impact of restrictions, sanctions or other legal or regulatory actions under relevant laws and regulations in various jurisdictions on our suppliers and other business partners;

• the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance, the PRC economy and world economy, including disruptions to the demand for certain of our services and products such as international roaming services and services provided to corporate clients, a decline in network service quality due to the increased volume of online utilization, temporary closures of our sales outlets and a decline in new subscriber registration due to such closures, disruptions to the delivery of services or supplies, delay in network construction progress and fluctuation of labor supply and demand due to travel and other restrictions, and increased bad debts risk due to the deteriorating financial condition of certain corporate customers;

• the impact of Executive Order 13959 signed by the then President of the United States (as subsequently amended on January 13, 2021 and June 3, 2021, the 'Executive Order'), and any rules or regulations adopted, guidance issued or actions taken by U.S. regulators to implement or comply with the Executive Order, including the completed delisting proceedings of our ADSs;

• the impact of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and any rules or regulations adopted by U.S. regulators to implement such legislation;

• changes in political, economic, legal and social conditions in the PRC, including changes in the PRC government's specific policies with respect to foreign investment in and entry by foreign companies into the PRC telecommunications industry, economic growth, inflation, foreign exchange and the availability of credit;

• results and effects of any inspections by the relevant PRC regulatory authorities; and

• the development of our mobile business is dependent on the Tower Company.

