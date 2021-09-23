Log in
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
China Telecom : Announcement in relation to operating statistics for August 2021, dated September 23, 2021 (Form 6-K)
09/23/2021

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Announcement in relation to operating statistics for August 2021, dated September 23, 2021 A-1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Form 6-K may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements relating to:

our business and operating strategies and our ability to successfully execute these strategies;

our network expansion and capital expenditure plans;

our operations and business prospects;

the expected benefit of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions;

our financial condition and results of operations;

the expected impact of new services on our business, financial condition and results of operations;

the future prospects of and our ability to integrate acquired businesses and assets;

the industry regulatory environment as well as the industry outlook generally; and

future developments in the telecommunications industry in the People's Republic of China, or the PRC.

The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "seek", "will", "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. We are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so. Actual results may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following:

any changes in the regulations or policies of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC (prior to March 2008, the Ministry of Information Industry, or the MII), or the MIIT, and other relevant government authorities relating to, among other matters:

the granting and approval of licenses;

tariff or network speed policies;

interconnection and settlement arrangements;

capital investment priorities;

2

the provision of telephone and other telecommunications services to rural areas in the PRC; and

spectrum and numbering resources allocation;

the effects of competition on the demand for and price of our services;

any potential further restructuring or consolidation of the PRC telecommunications industry;

changes in telecommunications and related technologies including the fifth generation mobile telecommunications, or 5G, and future generations of mobile technologies, and applications based on such technologies, including testing and monetization of 5G and future generations of mobile technologies;

the development of new technologies and applications or services affecting the PRC telecommunications industry and our current and future business;

the potential impact of restrictions, sanctions or other legal or regulatory actions under relevant laws and regulations in various jurisdictions on our suppliers and other business partners;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance, the PRC economy and world economy, including disruptions to the demand for certain of our services and products such as international roaming services and services provided to corporate clients, a decline in network service quality due to the increased volume of online utilization, temporary closures of our sales outlets and a decline in new subscriber registration due to such closures, disruptions to the delivery of services or supplies, delay in network construction progress and fluctuation of labor supply and demand due to travel and other restrictions, and increased bad debts risk due to the deteriorating financial condition of certain corporate customers;

the impact of Executive Order 13959 signed by the then President of the United States (as subsequently amended on January 13, 2021 and June 3, 2021, the "Executive Order"), and any rules or regulations adopted, guidance issued or actions taken by U.S. regulators to implement or comply with the Executive Order, including the completed delisting proceedings of our ADSs;

the impact of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and any rules or regulations adopted by U.S. regulators to implement such legislation;

changes in political, economic, legal and social conditions in the PRC, including changes in the PRC government's specific policies with respect to foreign investment in and entry by foreign companies into the PRC telecommunications industry, economic growth, inflation, foreign exchange and the availability of credit;

results and effects of any inspections by the relevant PRC regulatory authorities; and

the development of our mobile business is dependent on the Tower Company.

Please also see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3

Disclaimer

China Telecom Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 11:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 430 B 66 589 M 66 589 M
Net income 2021 25 498 M 3 949 M 3 949 M
Net Debt 2021 10 254 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
Yield 2021 7,75%
Capitalization 389 B 60 143 M 60 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 277 809
Free-Float 25,2%
Managers and Directors
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, COO & Executive Director
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED21.40%60 143
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.03%223 815
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.13.01%138 152
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.67%124 000
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.24%104 907
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.40%96 929