China Telecom : Announcement in relation to operating statistics for August 2021, dated September 23, 2021 (Form 6-K)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Form 6-K may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements relating to:

• our business and operating strategies and our ability to successfully execute these strategies;

• our network expansion and capital expenditure plans;

• our operations and business prospects;

• the expected benefit of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions;

• our financial condition and results of operations;

• the expected impact of new services on our business, financial condition and results of operations;

• the future prospects of and our ability to integrate acquired businesses and assets;

• the industry regulatory environment as well as the industry outlook generally; and

• future developments in the telecommunications industry in the People's Republic of China, or the PRC.

The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "seek", "will", "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. We are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so. Actual results may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following:

• any changes in the regulations or policies of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC (prior to March 2008, the Ministry of Information Industry, or the MII), or the MIIT, and other relevant government authorities relating to, among other matters:

• the granting and approval of licenses;

• tariff or network speed policies;

• interconnection and settlement arrangements;

• capital investment priorities;

