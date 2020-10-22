Log in
China Telecom : Nine-Month Net Profit Rose 1.7%

10/22/2020 | 12:41am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Telecom Corp. said Thursday that its net profit in the first nine months of the year edged up, helped by stronger service revenues.

Net profit rose 1.7% from a year earlier to 18.71 billion yuan ($2.81 billion ), as total operating revenues grew 3.5% to CNY292.61 billion, the company said.

Service revenues expanded 3.5% to CNY280.87 billion as the company had a net addition of 13.78 million mobile subscribers while service revenue per user per month declined at a slower pace, China Telecom said.

The company's 5G package subscribers reached 64.80 million as of end-September, representing a net addition of 60.19 million subscribers, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 0040ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 9.21% 2.61 End-of-day quote.-18.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.27% 6.65819 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
Financials
Sales 2020 387 B 58 090 M 58 090 M
Net income 2020 21 560 M 3 234 M 3 234 M
Net Debt 2020 63 569 M 9 534 M 9 534 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,41x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 181 B 27 256 M 27 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,23 CNY
Last Close Price 2,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-18.69%27 256
AT&T INC.-31.53%190 674
T-MOBILE US44.19%139 959
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-20.76%131 967
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.49.05%126 952
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.95%118 813
