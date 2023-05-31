Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Telecom Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:38 2023-05-30 pm EDT
3.900 HKD   -1.14%
12:26aChina Telecom establishes quantum technology group
RE
05/31CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/28Chinese Telecom Industry’s Revenue Growth Slows Further in January-April
MT
China Telecom establishes quantum technology group

05/31/2023 | 12:26am EDT
A sign of China Telecom is seen on a street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Telecom has invested 3 billion yuan ($434 million) to establish the China Telecom Quantum Information Technology Group Co., it said in a statement on its official WeChat account Tuesday.

The new entity, to be based in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, will focus on developing quantum technology, stepping up the pace of quantum product updates and promoting the industry nationwide, the statement said.

The investment marks the latest move by a Chinese telecommunications giant to try to tap into quantum technology and reflects Beijing's ambition to pull ahead in the global race to harness the power of quantum computing.

"[This] is a practical action to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on the development of quantum technology," China Telecom said in its statement.

Governments and companies around the world for years have touted the potential of quantum computing - a form of very high-speed calculation using sub-atomic particles at extraordinarily cold temperatures - to help solve complex statistical problems.

China Telecom's move comes after China Mobile, the world's largest telecom carrier with 900 million mobile subscribers, last December signed a deal with Chinese startup Origin Quantum looking to use quantum computing to overcome computational bottlenecks facing 5G and 6G technologies.

Current real-world applications in quantum computing are still very basic and limited to a small group of clients.

Global governments and companies will invest around $16.4 billion in quantum development by the end of 2027, according to market researcher IDC.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Sonali Paul)

By Casey Hall


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -1.94% 63.1 Delayed Quote.24.35%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.14% 3.9 Delayed Quote.31.27%
FUFENG GROUP LIMITED -1.83% 4.28 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC. 2.50% 1.23 Delayed Quote.-18.54%
TOPIX INDEX -1.13% 2135.15 Delayed Quote.14.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.37% 7.1145 Delayed Quote.2.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 525 B 74 159 M 74 159 M
Net income 2023 30 856 M 4 358 M 4 358 M
Net cash 2023 40 416 M 5 709 M 5 709 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 6,50%
Capitalization 516 B 72 928 M 72 928 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 280 683
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,64 CNY
Average target price 4,84 CNY
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Lu Shao President, COO & Executive Director
Ying Hui Li Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Fang Han Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.99%70 777
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED23.67%179 385
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.17%147 140
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.97%112 135
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.16%98 853
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.97%72 524
