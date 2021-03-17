China Telecom : FORM OF PROXY FOR H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING TO BE HELD ON 9 APRIL 2021

China Telecom Corporation Limited ʕ਷ཥڦٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 728)

Form of proxy for H Shareholders' Class Meeting to be held on 9 April 2021

I/We(Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of H shares(Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the above-named Company HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING(Note 3)

or

of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the H shareholders' class meeting (and any adjournment thereof) (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting" or "Meeting") of the said Company to be held at 10:35 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting to be held on the same date) on Friday, 9 April 2021 at Excemon Beijing Nanyueyuan Hotel, No.86 South 3rd Ring Road West, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of H Shareholders' Class Meeting dated 17 March 2021 (the "Notice of H Shareholders' Class Meeting") and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the Resolutions as indicated below(Note 4).

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST(Note 4)

7. THAT the proposal regarding the undertakings on the information disclosure in the prospectus in connection with the initial public offering and listing of RMB ordinary shares (A Shares) be considered and approved.

6. THAT the proposal regarding the Price Stabilisation Plan of A Shares within three years following the initial public offering and listing of RMB ordinary shares (A Shares) be considered and approved;

5. THAT the proposal regarding the dilution of immediate returns resulting from the initial public offering of RMB ordinary shares (A Shares) and the remedial measures be considered and approved;

4. THAT the proposal regarding the use of proceeds from the initial public offering and listing of RMB ordinary shares (A Shares) be considered and approved;

3. THAT the proposal regarding the distribution plan of accumulated profits prior to the initial public offering and listing of RMB ordinary shares (A Shares) be considered and approved;

2. THAT the proposal regarding the proposed authorisation to be granted by the General Meetings to the Board and its authorised persons to deal with matters in connection with the initial public offering and listing of RMB ordinary shares (A Shares) be considered and approved;

1. THAT the proposal regarding the plan for the initial public offering and listing of RMB ordinary shares (A Shares) be considered and approved;

Dated this day of 2021

Signed(Note 6):

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

3. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice of H Shareholders' Class Meeting.

5. The full descriptions/details of the special resolutions proposed to be considered and approved at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting are set out in the Notice of H Shareholders' Class Meeting and the Circular dated 17 March 2021 of the Company, which are also available at the Company's websitewww.chinatelecom-h.com.

6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

7. In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the Register of Members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).

8. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority under which it is signed (if any) or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is located at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

9. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

10. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.