China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China "resolutely opposes"
Washington's revocation of China Telecom Corp Inc's
licence to operate in the United States, the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a statement
on Wednesday.
"In recent years, the United States has repeatedly sanctioned
Chinese companies on the grounds of national security and
disregarding facts," the regulator wrote.
"This is an unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises
by abuse of state power and a serious breach of international
economic and trade rules," it added.
MIIT urged Washington to reverse its decision.
Late last month the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
(FCC) voted to revoke the authorization for China Telecom’s U.S.
subsidiary to operate in the United States, citing national
security concerns. The decision means China Telecom Americas
must now discontinue U.S. services within 60 days.
The U.S. government said in April 2020 that China Telecom
targets its mobile virtual network to more than 4 million
Chinese Americans; 2 million Chinese tourists a year visiting
the United States; 300,000 Chinese students at American
colleges; and the more than 1,500 Chinese businesses in America.
Soon after Washington's decision, a spokesperson for China's
commerce ministry said that Beijing had issued a formal
complaint about it. [B9N2PD02Q[
In March, the FCC began efforts to revoke authorization for
China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its wholly-owned
subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services.
In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another
state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile,
the right to provide U.S. services.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Kim Coghill)