  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Telecom Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 11/02
2.71 HKD   0.00%
12:05aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:04aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
10/29China Slams US Move to Revoke China Telecom’s Operating License
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence

11/03/2021 | 12:04am EDT
SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China "resolutely opposes" Washington's revocation of China Telecom Corp Inc's licence to operate in the United States, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a statement on Wednesday. "In recent years, the United States has repeatedly sanctioned Chinese companies on the grounds of national security and disregarding facts," the regulator wrote.

"This is an unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises by abuse of state power and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules," it added.

MIIT urged Washington to reverse its decision.

Late last month the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to revoke the authorization for China Telecom’s U.S. subsidiary to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns. The decision means China Telecom Americas must now discontinue U.S. services within 60 days.

The U.S. government said in April 2020 that China Telecom targets its mobile virtual network to more than 4 million Chinese Americans; 2 million Chinese tourists a year visiting the United States; 300,000 Chinese students at American colleges; and the more than 1,500 Chinese businesses in America.

Soon after Washington's decision, a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry said that Beijing had issued a formal complaint about it. [B9N2PD02Q[

In March, the FCC began efforts to revoke authorization for China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile, the right to provide U.S. services. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 2.71 End-of-day quote.26.05%
RUIXIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.045 End-of-day quote.9.76%
Financials
Sales 2021 435 B 68 050 M 68 050 M
Net income 2021 25 938 M 4 053 M 4 053 M
Net Debt 2021 11 017 M 1 722 M 1 722 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
Yield 2021 7,72%
Capitalization 359 B 56 019 M 56 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 277 809
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,23 CNY
Average target price 3,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, COO & Executive Director
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED26.05%57 372
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.80%219 222
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.73%127 726
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.02%120 371
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.75%101 199
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.63%89 306