  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Telecom Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:06:44 2023-02-28 am EST
3.920 HKD   +2.89%
12:10aChina's Telecom Sector Jumps After Beijing Unveils National Digitization Plan
DJ
02/21China Telecom Sees More Mobile Subscribers in January
MT
02/20Jefferies Bullish on Chinese Telcos Amid Reports of Developing ChatGPT-Type Service
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

China's Telecom Sector Jumps After Beijing Unveils National Digitization Plan

02/28/2023 | 12:10am EST
By Yifan Wang


China's telecom sector rallied on Tuesday on both mainland and Hong Kong stock markets as investors welcomed Beijing's latest policies for its national digitization.

As of the midday trading break, telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. was up 6.05% in Hong Kong and 2.75% higher in Shenzhen. Telecommunications product supplier Nanjing Huamai Technology Co. Ltd. surged 10% in Shanghai.

Telecom carriers also advanced in Hong Kong with China Telecom Corp. Ltd. gaining 3.9%, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. 4.2% higher and China Mobile Ltd. up 2.4%.

The sector's rally came after China's top-level policy makers late Monday unveiled a national plan to develop the country's digitization industries, with a wide range of new measures including a bid to incorporate digitization goals into local governments' performance evaluations and plans to better ensure funding for relevant sectors.

Analysts at Zheshang Securities called the policy document "a positive for the development of the telecom sector." In particular, they pointed to the new plan's expected benefit to the three state-owned telecom majors. These companies--China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom--enjoy "advantages in funding and resources," the brokerage said. "They currently command over half of China's data center market," which is expected to gain from the fast-growing demand for data storage and data processing amid increasing digitization.

The telcos' growth outlook is further brightened by potential commercialization opportunities for their big data resources, which could be monetized in multiple ways as digitization levels deepen, the Zheshang analysts added.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0009ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 2.36% 58.6 Delayed Quote.11.98%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.15% 3.92 Delayed Quote.27.04%
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED 3.68% 5.64 Delayed Quote.16.77%
NANJING HUAMAI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 9.98% 11.9 End-of-day quote.29.77%
ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.92% 10.19 End-of-day quote.2.62%
ZTE CORPORATION 3.95% 31.29 End-of-day quote.21.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 482 B 69 477 M 69 477 M
Net income 2022 28 184 M 4 059 M 4 059 M
Net cash 2022 35 875 M 5 167 M 5 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 474 B 68 233 M 68 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 278 922
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 3,37 CNY
Average target price 3,95 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Lu Shao President, COO & Executive Director
Ying Hui Li Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Fang Han Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.04%68 611
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.68%162 703
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.98%157 732
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.09%109 889
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.79%100 137
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY10.50%60 894