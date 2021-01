Beijing will adopt the necessary measures to safeguard the legal rights of Chinese companies, foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, told a regular news briefing.

The NYSE said last week it would begin delisting China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom in response to a decision by President Donald Trump to bar U.S. investment in firms owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

