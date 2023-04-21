Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Telecom Corporation Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:01:44 2023-04-21 am EDT
4.390 HKD   +1.15%
12:02aChina sees more state-sector funds launched after policy drive
RE
04/20China Telecom Posts 10.5% Rise in Q1 Profit
MT
04/18China sets up artificial intelligence 'alliance' including China Mobile - state media
RE
China sees more state-sector funds launched after policy drive

04/21/2023 | 12:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building in Beijing

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese asset managers are rushing to launch funds to woo investors into state-owned firms, whose shares have surged this year as Beijing pushes the market to revalue the previously overlooked state sector.

Shares of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have risen sharply since November, when top securities regulator Yi Huiman called for a new model to price them. China's state asset regulator has repeatedly urged SOEs to improve profitability and communications with investors, in line with Beijing's overall efforts in the past three years to make these firms leaner and stronger.

Mainland-listed state telecom operators China Mobile and China Telecom have jumped more than 50% each this year and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has soared 44%, compared with a 5% gain in the benchmark index.

The rally has spurred fund launches. More than 10 mutual fund companies have applied to launch nearly a score of SOE-dedicated funds since March, state media reported.

E Fund Management Co this week launched a mutual fund, aiming to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) to be ploughed into shares of strategically important SOEs. Rongtong Fund Management Co, which is controlled by an SOE tasked with managing state-owned capital, said it plans to roll out a series of products targeting SOEs. Pierre Hoebrechts, head of macro research at East Eagle Asset Management, points to the noticeable improvement in the finances of SOEs.

"Generally, they have outperformed investors' expectations. And many of them are much cheaper than their global peers, which is one of the factors that has made them an interesting segment to invest in over the past few months and going forward," he said.

State companies' shares have so far outperformed the broader market, delivering what investors term a rare "SOE alpha".

The CSI State-owned Enterprises Composite Index is up 8% so far this year and the CSI Central-SOEs Technological Innovation Index has soared 24%.

The funds are hoping to cash in on improving retail sentiment, focused on SOE reforms and technological self-reliance. Turnover in the A-share market has surpassed 1 trillion yuan ($145.26 billion) for two weeks.

BETTER COMMUNICATION Qi Wang, CEO of MegaTrust Investment(HK) says SOEs have also improved investor communication and transparency, citing the example of a planned 20-minute conference call with a large SOE's investor relations (IR) official that extended to more than an hour. "The company IR was eager to impress us and did most of the talking. This is a major departure from their unenthusiastic manner years ago," Wang said in a note to clients. Investors also expect SOEs to play a big role in Beijing's desire for tech self-sufficiency and national security in its rivalry with the United States. Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management, said investors should consider treating Chinese telecom giants as growth, rather than value stocks, given their growth outlook in cloud computing. That means "there is a huge valuation upside potential," said Yuan, who started buying Chinese telecom and oil companies last November. However, there are some questions in the market about whether the rally will be sustained. "In the long term, SOEs' performance still needs more fundamental support," said Lei Meng, China equities strategist at UBS Securities. "We need to observe the implementation of more policy details or more improvements in SOEs' operating efficiency." MegaTrust's Wang also sees SOEs as good trading opportunities, not ideal for long-term investment. "We are still at the early stage of moving from mediocre to good, not from good to great ... this is not yet a Cinderella story."

($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Summer Zhen in Hong Kong; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Shri Navaratnam)

By Jason Xue and Summer Zhen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.33% 81.01 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 0.07% 67.45 Delayed Quote.30.43%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.15% 4.39 Delayed Quote.41.37%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.13% 6.89164 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -0.82% 27.515 Delayed Quote.13.53%
WTI 0.30% 77.292 Delayed Quote.0.50%
Financials
Sales 2023 527 B 76 618 M 76 618 M
Net income 2023 31 544 M 4 590 M 4 590 M
Net cash 2023 65 469 M 9 526 M 9 526 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 6,36%
Capitalization 464 B 67 445 M 67 445 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 278 922
Free-Float 23,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,80 CNY
Average target price 4,73 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Lu Shao President, COO & Executive Director
Ying Hui Li Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Fang Han Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.74%83 894
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.82%184 284
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.17%162 115
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.75%122 669
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%102 527
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY16.26%56 524
