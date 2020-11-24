Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCC affirms ZTE poses U.S. national security threat

11/24/2020 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday it had rejected a petition from ZTE Corp asking the agency to reconsider its decision designating the Chinese company as a U.S. national security threat to communications networks.

The FCC announced in June it had formally designated Chinese's Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE as threats, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the FCC said it was extending time frame to respond to Huawei's petition until Dec. 11 "to fully and adequately consider the voluminous record."

In May 2019, President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing national security risks and the administration added Huawei to its trade blacklist.

The FCC on Dec. 10 will vote on rules to help carriers remove and replace equipment from companies posing security risks from networks.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said last week the commission will take up two unspecified national security matters at its Dec. 10 meeting. In April, the FCC disclosed it might shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies: China Telecom, China Unicom and Pacific Networks Corp and its subsidiary ComNet (USA).

The nearly 20-year-old authorizations allow Chinese telecom companies to provide interconnection services for phone calls between the United States and other countries.

Last week, the FCC said it was reclaiming International Signaling Point Codes assigned to China Telecom (Americas), saying it had determined "the three codes are no longer in use." China Telecom did not immediately comment.

Last month, the FCC asked the Justice Department to weigh in on whether China Unicom’s U.S operations pose security risks.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile , the right to provide U.S. services, citing concerns China could use the approval to conduct espionage against the U.S. government. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 2.04% 47.45 End-of-day quote.-27.56%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.42% 2.41 End-of-day quote.-24.92%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 1.05% 4.82 End-of-day quote.-34.33%
MAINICHI COMNET CO., LTD. 1.81% 730 End-of-day quote.-20.48%
ZTE CORPORATION 2.32% 36.58 End-of-day quote.3.36%
All news about CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
05:32pFCC affirms ZTE poses U.S. national security threat
RE
11/20TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO ADD FOUR MOR : sources
RE
11/20Trump administration to add 4 more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist -sourc..
RE
11/20Beijing seeks talks on joint inspection of U.S.-listed Chinese firms
RE
11/17Limited impact seen from Trump investment ban on military-linked Chinese firm..
RE
11/13CHINA TELECOM : slams Trump executive order banning 'military-linked' investment..
AQ
11/13Trump bans U.S. investments in companies linked to Chinese military
RE
11/13HK stocks end lower as U.S. ban ramps up pressure on China
RE
11/12HK stocks end lower as China sees soft growth in bank loans
RE
10/29QUALCOMM -DEVELOPERS : Non-gaming winners of the Qualcomm XR Innovation Challeng..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 388 B 58 910 M 58 910 M
Net income 2020 21 107 M 3 203 M 3 203 M
Net Debt 2020 80 152 M 12 163 M 12 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Yield 2020 4,72%
Capitalization 195 B 25 162 M 29 597 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Last Close Price 2,41 CNY
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-24.92%25 058
AT&T INC.-26.77%201 781
T-MOBILE US63.07%158 723
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-27.56%122 827
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.43.71%120 074
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.62%119 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ