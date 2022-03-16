Log in
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
FCC revokes U.S. authorization of Chinese telecom firm Pacific Networks

03/16/2022 | 06:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday voted to revoke the authorization for Chinese telecom Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services.

The 4-0 vote to revoke the authority that had been granted in 2001 is the latest move by the American regulator to bar Chinese telecommunications carriers from the United States citing national security concerns. The FCC said Pacific Networks and ComNet are indirectly and ultimately owned and controlled by the Chinese government.

Jeffrey J. Carlisle, a U.S. lawyer representing Pacific Networks, declined comment. In January, he told the FCC that Pacific Networks and ComNet are owned by CITIC Telecom International Holdings.

The FCC says the carriers are ultimately controlled by CITIC Group Corp, a Chinese state-owned limited liability company.

Carlise's letter said the carriers "engage in very limited and small scale facilities-based operations in the United States that do not pose national security concerns....The primary business of the companies is providing retail calling cards."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks noted the three-year commission effort to address Chinese telecom carriers. "Taken as a whole, our actions have strengthened our national security," Starks said.

In March 2021, the FCC found Pacific Networks and ComNet had failed to "dispel serious concerns regarding their retention of their authority to provide telecommunications services in the United States."

In January, the FCC voted to revoke a similar authorization for China Unicom's U.S. unit to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns.

In October, the FCC revoked the U.S. authorization for China Telecom (Americas), saying it "is subject to exploitation, influence and control by the Chinese government." Chinese Telecom failed to convince a U.S. court to reverse the decision.

In 2019, the FCC rejected China Mobile Ltd's bid to provide U.S. telecommunications services, citing national security risks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 3.93% 50.2 Delayed Quote.3.21%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 4.35% 2.88 Delayed Quote.6.15%
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED 3.28% 3.78 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
CITIC LIMITED -1.10% 8.11 Delayed Quote.6.49%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 6.22% 20.83 End-of-day quote.-21.13%
CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.09% 2.73 Delayed Quote.4.94%
Financials
Sales 2021 436 B 68 612 M 68 612 M
Net income 2021 25 865 M 4 072 M 4 072 M
Net Debt 2021 580 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,80x
Yield 2021 7,43%
Capitalization 338 B 53 268 M 53 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 277 809
Free-Float 25,3%
