MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source

01/05/2021 | 05:04pm EST
(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham to tell her he disagrees with the NYSE's decision to reverse course on delistings of three Chinese telecoms firms, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Plans for the delistings of China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disagrees with the New York Stock Exchange's plan to no longer delist three Chinese telecom giants, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Mnuchin's disagreement with the NYSE decision was first reported by Bloomberg.

The NYSE is reconsidering its decision to halt the delisting, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3rWxYrg

A spokeswoman for NYSE declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 383 B 59 370 M 59 370 M
Net income 2020 21 143 M 3 276 M 3 276 M
Net Debt 2020 72 503 M 11 232 M 11 232 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,25x
Yield 2020 5,39%
Capitalization 175 B 22 547 M 27 082 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Last Close Price 2,16 CNY
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED0.47%21 815
AT&T INC.2.36%209 761
T-MOBILE US-1.79%164 370
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.47%140 922
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.30%115 798
