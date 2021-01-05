Mnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source

Plans for the delistings of China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disagrees with the New York Stock Exchange's plan to no longer delist three Chinese telecom giants, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Mnuchin's disagreement with the NYSE decision was first reported by Bloomberg.

The NYSE is reconsidering its decision to halt the delisting, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3rWxYrg

A spokeswoman for NYSE declined to comment.

