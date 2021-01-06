Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NYSE Will Again Delist Three Chinese Telecom Stocks--2nd Update

01/06/2021 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alexander Osipovich

The New York Stock Exchange will move forward with delisting three Chinese telecommunications companies targeted by an executive order from President Trump, reversing course yet again after the NYSE said earlier this week that it wouldn't delist them.

The NYSE said Wednesday that trading of the U.S.-listed shares of China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. would be suspended at 4 a.m. ET on Monday. Mr. Trump's order seeks to ban trading in securities of companies that the administration says have links to the Chinese military.

The NYSE said its latest action came after it received "new specific guidance" from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday, which listed the three companies' American depositary receipts as being covered by Mr. Trump's order. The NYSE's statement also noted that the companies could appeal the delisting decision to the exchange.

A person familiar with the matter said the NYSE backtracked Monday due to ambiguity in whether the three companies were covered by the order, but the new guidance, which Treasury shared with the exchange late Tuesday, made it clear that the companies must be delisted. The Treasury posted that guidance online Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's reversal is likely to raise further questions about the exchange's handling of the three Chinese stocks. Last week, the NYSE said it would delist the three companies to comply with Mr. Trump's order, only to reverse course on Monday and say that it wasn't delisting them. A person familiar with the matter said the NYSE backtracked due to ambiguity in whether the three companies were covered by the order. The new guidance from the Treasury Department appears to have resolved that issue.

The NYSE's backpedaling drew criticism from the Trump administration and supporters of a hard line against Beijing. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called NYSE President Stacey Cunningham to object to the NYSE's flip-flop.

All sides have been displeased with how the NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., has handled Mr. Trump's order, one of the last salvos in his four-year effort to get tough on Beijing.

In China, officials have criticized the delisting of the telecoms companies, saying it would harm the standing of the U.S. in global capital markets. "I'm sure all countries, not just China, are watching what the United States plans to do, which will determine whether it can be seen as a reliable or trustworthy partner for cooperation," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said at briefing Wednesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. critics of Beijing have accused the NYSE of trying to curry favor with Chinese authorities before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who may take a softer line on trade with China than Mr. Trump.

"The NYSE is trying to judge how the political winds are blowing, and it's a pretty confusing situation right now," said Dan David, founder of Wolfpack Research, an investment-research firm that specializes in shorting, or betting against, companies that it suspects to be engaged in fraud, including Chinese companies.

The NYSE's intent has always been to comply with the executive order, the person familiar with the matter said.

Investors have also been whipsawed as the on-again, off-again delisting announcements have sent the affected Chinese stocks on a wild ride. NYSE-listed shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom were all down between 3% and 6% in recent trading Wednesday, in the wake of the newest delisting announcement.

That came after the three stocks sold off Monday, only to rebound Tuesday when it appeared that the NYSE would be allowing the stocks to remain listed after all.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1313ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.19% 46.65 End-of-day quote.5.54%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.70% 2.24 End-of-day quote.4.19%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 3.51% 5.02 End-of-day quote.12.81%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 1.82% 115.59 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
All news about CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
01:14pNYSE Will Again Delist Three Chinese Telecom Stocks--2nd Update
DJ
11:18aCHINA TELECOM : NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firm
AQ
11:16aNYSE to Move Forward With Plan to Delist Three Chinese Telecom Companies
MT
10:46aNYSE Will Again Delist Three Chinese Telecom Stocks--Update
DJ
10:38aNYSE Reverses Course Again, Will Delist Three Chinese Telecom Stocks
DJ
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Walgreens, Alibaba
10:28aIn flip-flop, NYSE will delist 3 Chinese companies after all
AQ
08:48aNYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over p..
RE
07:30aNYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over p..
RE
07:27aS&P Dow Jones Backtracks From Plan to Remove Chinese Telecom ADRs
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 383 B 59 308 M 59 308 M
Net income 2020 21 143 M 3 272 M 3 272 M
Net Debt 2020 72 503 M 11 220 M 11 220 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
Yield 2020 5,19%
Capitalization 181 B 23 382 M 28 056 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Last Close Price 2,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED4.19%22 547
AT&T INC.1.74%208 479
T-MOBILE US-2.22%163 650
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.77%141 678
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.54%121 743
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ