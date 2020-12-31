NYSE starts process of delisting 3 Chinese telco companies

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Dec 31 (Reuters) - The New York Stock
Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of
three Chinese telecom companies, after President Donald Trump
last month barred U.S. investments in Chinese firms Washington
says are owned or controlled by the military.
The move https://ir.theice.com/press/news-details/2020/NYSE-to-Commence-Delisting-Proceedings-in-Securities-of-Three-Issuers-to-Comply-with-Executive-Order-13959/default.aspx
by the NYSE, which will limit U.S. investor access, follows
global index providers MSCI Inc, S&P Dow Jones Indices
and FTSE Russell and Nasdaq deleting various Chinese
companies from their indexes.
It's "a modest step, but at least an awakening to national
security and human rights-related risk”, said Roger Robinson, a
former White House official who supports curbing Chinese access
to U.S. investors.
NYSE said that the issuers, China Telecom Corporation
Limited , China Mobile Limited
and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
, were no longer suitable for listing as the order
prohibits any transactions in securities "designed to provide
investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese
military company, by any United States person."
Trump's November executive order impacts some of China's
biggest companies https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy.
The order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that mandated
that the Department of Defense compile a list of Chinese
military companies. The Pentagon, which only complied with the
mandate this year, has so far designated 35 companies, including
oil company CNOOC Ltd and China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corp.
China has condemned that ban, and fund managers have said it
could benefit non-U.S. investors able to pick up the stocks.
NYSE said that it would suspend trading in the stocks on
either Jan. 7 or Jan. 11. The issuers have a right to a review
of the decision. Each of the telecoms companies named by the
NYSE also has a listing in Hong Kong.
China Telecom is also under fire from the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC), which said earlier in December
that it had begun the process of revoking the company's
authorization to operate in the United States.
The companies could not be reached for comment on a public
holiday in China.
Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly
antagonistic over the past year as the world's top two economies
sparred over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak,
imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising
tensions in the South China Sea.
Separately, President Donald Trump signed a law last month
that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges
unless they adhere to American auditing standards. Market
participants said this would intensify a rush by U.S.-listed
Chinese firms to seek back up listings in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York and Alexandra Alper in
Washington; additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and
Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)