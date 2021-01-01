Log in
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
News 
All News

NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies

01/01/2021 | 10:56pm EST
The front facade of the NYSE is ssen in New York

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecom companies, after President Donald Trump last month barred U.S. investments in Chinese firms Washington says are owned or controlled by the military.

The move by the NYSE, which will limit U.S. investor access, follows global index providers MSCI Inc, S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell and Nasdaq deleting various Chinese companies from their indexes.

It's "a modest step, but at least an awakening to national security and human rights-related risk", said Roger Robinson, a former White House official who supports curbing Chinese access to U.S. investors.

NYSE said that the issuers, China Telecom Corporation Limited , China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited , were no longer suitable for listing as the order prohibits any transactions in securities "designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company, by any United States person."

Trump's November executive order impacts some of China's biggest companies https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy.

The order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that mandated that the Department of Defense compile a list of Chinese military companies. The Pentagon, which only complied with the mandate this year, has so far designated 35 companies, including oil company CNOOC Ltd and China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

China has condemned that ban, and fund managers have said it could benefit non-U.S. investors able to pick up the stocks.

NYSE said that it would suspend trading in the stocks on either Jan. 7 or Jan. 11. The issuers have a right to a review of the decision. Each of the telecoms companies named by the NYSE also has a listing in Hong Kong.

China Telecom is also under fire from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which said earlier in December that it had begun the process of revoking the company's authorization to operate in the United States.

The companies could not be reached for comment on a public holiday in China.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world's top two economies sparred over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

Separately, President Donald Trump signed a law last month that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards. Market participants said this would intensify a rush by U.S.-listed Chinese firms to seek back up listings in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York and Alexandra Alper in Washington; additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 0.80% 44.2 End-of-day quote.-32.52%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 2.15 End-of-day quote.-33.02%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -1.33% 4.45 End-of-day quote.-39.37%
CNOOC LIMITED -0.42% 7.18 End-of-day quote.-44.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-22.03%
MSCI, INC. 2.18% 446.53 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 12888.282427 Delayed Quote.43.64%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 8.33% 22.1 End-of-day quote.85.09%
WTI -0.37% 48.181 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
Financials
Sales 2020 383 B 58 758 M 58 758 M
Net income 2020 21 097 M 3 233 M 3 233 M
Net Debt 2020 72 503 M 11 110 M 11 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,92x
Yield 2020 6,42%
Capitalization 146 B 22 444 M 22 441 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,12 CNY
Last Close Price 1,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-33.02%22 443
AT&T INC.-26.41%204 916
T-MOBILE US71.96%167 374
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.00%141 701
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 378
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-32.52%116 726
