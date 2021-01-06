Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/06
2.24 HKD   +3.70%
11:50aNYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face
RE
11:18aCHINA TELECOM : NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firm
AQ
11:16aNYSE to Move Forward With Plan to Delist Three Chinese Telecom Companies
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face

01/06/2021 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View of NYSE building in New York City

(Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest reversal on the matter a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

The latest move, which is effective Jan. 11, marks the third time in less than a week the Big Board has ruled on the matter. The flip-flopping highlights the confusion over which firms were included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in November barring U.S. persons from investing in publicly traded companies Washington deems to be tied to the Chinese military.

It also comes amid escalating tensions within Washington on China policy in the final days of the Trump administration.

The NYSE late on Monday said it had reversed a decision made days earlier to delist China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, after consulting with regulators in connection with the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The reversal drew a rebuke from Mnuchin, who called NYSE President Stacey Cunningham on Tuesday to express his concerns, as the exchange sought further confirmation on the matter, according to sources, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"The Treasury secretary was on the phone with the NYSE (president) now and was told that NYSE would reverse their decision," a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the exchange operator said in a statement its latest decision, to move forward with the delistings, was based on "new specific guidance received on January 5, 2021, that the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control."

Trading in the securities will be suspended at 4 a.m. ET (0900 GMT) on Jan. 11, the NYSE said.

A spokeswoman for the exchange operator declined to comment further.

The flip-flopping caused investors to sell positions in the securities, the prices of which dropped on the initial announcement, then rose on the next, and tumbled again on Wednesday.

It also led to some sniping among U.S. officials and lawmakers amid simmering tensions with China, with Republican Senator Marco Rubio placing the blame on the NYSE's initial reversal on the Treasury.

"It is outrageous that those in the U.S. Treasury Department attempted to undermine the president's executive order in a blatant attempt to serve the interests of Wall Street and the Chinese Communist Party at the expense of the United States," Rubio said on Wednesday.

"After an intense pressure campaign from those of us who believe we should prioritize the interests of American workers and mom and pop investors above Beijing and Wall Street, I am pleased that the NYSE decided to reverse their earlier announcement," he said in a statement.

NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is run by billionaire Jeffrey Sprecher. His wife Kelly Loeffler, also a former ICE executive and Republican senator, lost a run-off election on Tuesday in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher from the historic church of Martin Luther King Jr. who will become the first Black senator in Georgia's history.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Megan Davies)

By John McCrank and Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.19% 46.65 End-of-day quote.5.54%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.70% 2.24 End-of-day quote.4.19%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 3.51% 5.02 End-of-day quote.12.81%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.50% 115.4456 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
All news about CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
11:50aNYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face
RE
11:18aCHINA TELECOM : NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firm
AQ
11:16aNYSE to Move Forward With Plan to Delist Three Chinese Telecom Companies
MT
10:46aNYSE Will Again Delist Three Chinese Telecom Stocks--Update
DJ
10:38aNYSE Reverses Course Again, Will Delist Three Chinese Telecom Stocks
DJ
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Walgreens, Alibaba
10:28aIn flip-flop, NYSE will delist 3 Chinese companies after all
AQ
08:48aNYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over p..
RE
07:30aNYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over p..
RE
07:27aS&P Dow Jones Backtracks From Plan to Remove Chinese Telecom ADRs
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 383 B 59 342 M 59 342 M
Net income 2020 21 143 M 3 274 M 3 274 M
Net Debt 2020 72 503 M 11 227 M 11 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
Yield 2020 5,19%
Capitalization 181 B 23 382 M 28 072 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Last Close Price 2,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED4.19%22 547
AT&T INC.1.74%208 479
T-MOBILE US-2.22%163 650
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.47%141 678
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.30%121 743
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ