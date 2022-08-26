Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Telecom Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-26 am EDT
2.860 HKD    0.00%
Philippines probes telecoms firms over anti-competition complaint

08/26/2022 | 06:41am EDT
A logo of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) is seen in front of their building in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' antitrust agency said on Friday it will investigate allegations that its major telecoms firms abused their dominant market positions to make it difficult for a China-backed newcomer to connect to their networks.

The agency said it would open a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by DITO Telecommunity, which launched in 2021 and is 40% owned by China Telecom, against the country's two other networks, PLDT and Globe Telecom.

DITO and Globe said in separate statements that they welcomed the probe. PLDT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DITO, which filed the complaint on Aug. 8, has alleged that its rivals failed to provide "sufficient interconnection capacity", making it difficult for its subscribers to call the two networks. Globe and PLDT have denied this in previous statements.

Separately, Globe and PLDT have claimed they have detected "fraudulent calls" from DITO's network to their subscribers, which DITO denies. Globe has said it is seeking a 622 million pesos ($11 million) fine from DITO related to the calls.

DITO has around 11 million subscribers in the Philippines, a country of more than 110 million people. PLDT and Globe had 69.4 million and 87.4 million mobile subscribers, respectively, as of end-June.

DITO is controlled by Dennis Uy, a tycoon and the top campaign donor of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. His firm has insisted there was no conflict of interest.

($1 = 56.05 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Geddie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.36% 6357.52 Real-time Quote.-10.71%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 2.86 Delayed Quote.10.00%
GLOBE TELECOM, INC. 0.18% 2268 End-of-day quote.-31.73%
PLDT INC. -1.79% 1699 End-of-day quote.-6.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 481 B 70 296 M 70 296 M
Net income 2022 28 474 M 4 157 M 4 157 M
Net cash 2022 46 927 M 6 851 M 6 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 8,25%
Capitalization 327 B 47 675 M 47 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 278 922
Free-Float 26,5%
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2,50 CNY
Average target price 3,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Hui Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fang Han Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED10.00%47 675
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-15.82%183 696
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.07%142 806
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.06%97 979
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.82%93 542
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-32.74%70 103