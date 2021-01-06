Log in
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

S&P DJI Won't Remove China Telcos From Benchmarks

01/06/2021 | 12:48am EST
By Ben Otto

S&P Dow Jones Indices will no longer remove China's three largest telecommunications companies from its benchmark indices, a decision that comes a day after the New York Stock Exchange reversed course on plans to delist the firms.

S&P DJI said in an emailed statement Wednesday that the American depository receipts of China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. would remain in the index provider's benchmarks. The company had planned to remove the companies this week after the U.S. government said the telcos were among companies involved with China's military.

S&P DJI said it was cancelling its deletion plans following an announcement from the New York Stock Exchange this week that the bourse had reconsidered its plans to delist the firms.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 0047ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 5.13% 46.1 End-of-day quote.4.30%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.35% 2.16 End-of-day quote.0.47%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 8.50% 4.85 End-of-day quote.8.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 30391.6 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 12802.375783 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 12818.960246 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.71% 3726.86 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
Financials
Sales 2020 383 B 59 361 M 59 361 M
Net income 2020 21 143 M 3 275 M 3 275 M
Net Debt 2020 72 503 M 11 230 M 11 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
Yield 2020 6,47%
Capitalization 146 B 22 547 M 22 545 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Last Close Price 1,80 CNY
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED0.47%22 547
AT&T INC.2.36%208 479
T-MOBILE US-2.22%163 650
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.47%141 678
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.30%121 743
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383