S&P DJI Won't Remove China Telcos From Benchmarks

By Ben Otto

S&P Dow Jones Indices will no longer remove China's three largest telecommunications companies from its benchmark indices, a decision that comes a day after the New York Stock Exchange reversed course on plans to delist the firms.

S&P DJI said in an emailed statement Wednesday that the American depository receipts of China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. would remain in the index provider's benchmarks. The company had planned to remove the companies this week after the U.S. government said the telcos were among companies involved with China's military.

S&P DJI said it was cancelling its deletion plans following an announcement from the New York Stock Exchange this week that the bourse had reconsidered its plans to delist the firms.

