S&P Dow Jones to remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies after NYSE decision

Jan 6 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it
will remove the American Depositary Receipts of three Chinese
telecom companies, China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom
Corporation Ltd and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
, from its benchmarks.
"S&P DJI's announcement to move forward with removing the
above-referenced ADRs from its indices is due to the New York
Stock Exchange's (NYSE's) latest confirmation that the ADRs will
be delisted," it said in an emailed statement.
The NYSE said on Wednesday it will delist the three Chinese
companies effective Jan. 11, confirming its latest reversal on
the matter a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to
reverse the delistings.
The flip-flopping highlights the confusion over which firms
were included in an executive order issued by President Donald
Trump in November barring U.S. persons from investing in
publicly traded companies Washington deems to be tied to the
Chinese military.
Investors had sold positions in the securities after the
NYSE first announced plans last week to delist China Mobile,
China Telecom and China Unicom. But the shares rose after NYSE
said it would not do so and tumbled again after the latest
about-face.
Less than 24 hours before its latest announcement, S&P Dow
Jones Indices too had said it would not remove the ADRs of the
firms, in line with NYSE's decision at the time.
Hong Kong shares of China Unicom led losses among
the three China telecom stocks to be delisted by NYSE at the
start of trading in Asia, down as much as 9.4%.
China Mobile shares were down as much as 6.8%, and
China Telecom Corp shares dropped 5.8%.
