Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Telecom Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Three Chinese telecom companies to be delisted by NYSE

05/07/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign of China Unicom is seen on a street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Three Chinese telecommunications companies said on Friday they will be delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in line with U.S. investment restrictions dating to last year.

In separate announcements earlier on Friday, China Mobile Ltd; China Unicom and China Telecom Corp said they expect the NYSE to notify regulators of their delistings after the companies unsuccessfully appealed the move.

A NYSE spokesman declined to comment.

The delistings stem from investment restrictions put in place by former U.S. President Donald Trump targeting Chinese technology firms. President Joe Biden has left the rules in place amid continuing tensions between the world's two largest economies, despite objections from businesses.

The companies said their delistings will be effective 10 days after the exchange files a Form 25 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -0.10% 50 End-of-day quote.13.12%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 2.14% 2.86 End-of-day quote.33.02%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -0.22% 4.53 End-of-day quote.1.80%
All news about CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
05:57pThree Chinese telecom companies to be delisted by NYSE
RE
04/29CHINA TELECOM  : Continuing connected transactions - payment and digital finance..
PU
04/28CHINA TELECOM  : Securities Regulator Accepts Telecom's Shanghai IPO Proposal
MT
04/28CHINA TELECOM  : Q1 Profit Rises 10.6% as Revenue Climbs
MT
04/28CHINA TELECOM  : Key financial and performance indicators for the first quarter ..
PU
04/27CHINA TELECOM  : Acceptance by china securities regulatory commission of applica..
PU
04/25China's Telecom Industry Posts 6.5% Jump in Q1 Revenue
MT
04/15CHINA TELECOM  : Nomura Adjusts China Telecom's Price Target to HK$3.5 From HK$3..
MT
04/09CHINA TELECOM  : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting, domestic shareho..
PU
04/08CHINA TELECOM  : Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. - China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 411 B 63 907 M 63 907 M
Net income 2021 22 917 M 3 564 M 3 564 M
Net Debt 2021 36 896 M 5 737 M 5 737 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 231 B 29 803 M 35 992 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 277 809
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,15 CNY
Last Close Price 2,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, COO & Executive Director
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED33.02%29 171
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.10%245 465
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.12%131 920
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.15%127 499
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.55%94 537
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.14%92 656