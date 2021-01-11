Log in
China Tian Lun Gas : Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

01/11/2021 | 05:30am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited

中 國 天 倫 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01600)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Unit 3905, 39/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong with effect from 12 January 2021. The Company's telephone and facsimile numbers remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited

Zhang Yingcen

Chairman

Zhengzhou, the PRC, 11 January 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yingcen (Chairman), Mr. Xian Zhenyuan (Chief Executive), Mr. Liu Min and Ms. Li Tao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Jin, Mr. Li Liuqing, Mr. Yeung Yui Yuen Michael and Ms. Zhao Jun.

