China Tian Lun Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

31/10/2020

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited 02/11/2020

(1) Stock code : 01600

Description :Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000 N/A Authorised share Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.01 20,000,000 N/A 0.01 20,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

Description :N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/ADescription :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$)

20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,003,615,108

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,003,615,108

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 13/10/2010 Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme

(28/10/2020)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

Nil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

NilNil

NilNil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

Nil

Nil No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 6,000,000 (See Remarks) Nil March 2019

Nil

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A