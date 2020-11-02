China Tian Lun Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
31/10/2020
China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited 02/11/2020
(1) Stock code : 01600
Description :Ordinary Shares
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000
|
N/A
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
0.01
|
20,000,000
|
N/A
|
0.01
|
20,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2,000,000,000
Description :N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AN/ADescription :
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$)
20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
1,003,615,108
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
N/A
Balance at close of the month
1,003,615,108
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 13/10/2010 Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme
(28/10/2020)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
Nil
Nil
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
Nil
NilNil
NilNil
Nil
Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
6,000,000
|
(See Remarks)
|
Nil
|
March 2019
Nil
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
