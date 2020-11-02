Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited    1600   KYG843961031

CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1600)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Tian Lun Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 06:10am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

31/10/2020

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited 02/11/2020

(1) Stock code : 01600

Description :Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000

N/A

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.01

20,000,000

N/A

0.01

20,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

Description :N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/ADescription :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$)

20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,003,615,108

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,003,615,108

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 13/10/2010 Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme

(28/10/2020)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

Nil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

NilNil

NilNil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

6,000,000

(See Remarks)

Nil

March 2019

Nil

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 11:09:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:10aCHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
10/28CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 2..
PU
10/09CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Change of Closure Period of Register of Members
PU
10/07CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10/07CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Proposed Adoption of the New Share Option Scheme and Notice..
PU
10/07CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Form of Proxy for Use at the Extraordinary General Meeting ..
PU
10/04CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
09/16CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Inside Information
PU
09/16CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Inside information
PU
08/26CHINA TIAN LUN GAS : Tian Lun Gas 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 827 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net income 2020 892 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2020 5 268 M 786 M 786 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,38x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 5 640 M 843 M 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 012
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,41 CNY
Last Close Price 5,62 CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhen Yuan Xian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ying Cen Zhang Chairman
Liu Qing Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Jun Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Tao Li Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.60%843
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-23.15%25 529
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED15.03%14 195
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-21.50%10 026
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.130.57%6 095
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-27.33%5 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group