  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1600   KYG843961031

CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1600)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Tian Lun Gas : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OBTAIN A LOAN FROM ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

07/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 604 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2021 1 050 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 6 823 M 1 053 M 1 052 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 012
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,80 CNY
Average target price 8,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhen Yuan Xian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ying Cen Zhang Chairman
Liu Qing Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Jun Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Yui Yuen Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED9.10%1 032
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED13.52%29 235
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED44.82%21 778
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED16.24%14 296
UGI CORPORATION32.01%9 873
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%8 122