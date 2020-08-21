China Ting : PROFIT WARNING FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

debts for trade receivables due from certain customers in anticipation of increasing credit risks of the underlying customers as most of them are engaged in retail business in the US and Europe.
During the 2020-1H, the Group has reached a settlement agreement with Zhejiang Haoran Property Company Limited (''Zhejiang Haoran'') in relation to the then ongoing legal proceedings and an amount of HK$193.3 million has been recorded as other gains of the Group. The Directors expect that the Group would receive this amount in full by the end of 2020.
Without taking into consideration the amount that may be received by the Group from Zhejiang Haoran, the Group would incur operating loss of over HK$165.0 million for 2020-1H (2019 : (HK$17.4 million)). As such, it is expected that the Group would have net profit for the 2020-1H of less than HK$20.0 million after taking into consideration the amount to be received from Zhejiang Haoran.
The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the 2020-1H. The information disclosed in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the information currently available to it, which has yet to be reviewed by the audit committee of the Board or audited by the auditor of the Company. Hence, the actual results for the 2020-1H may be different from the information disclosed herein. The Board expects that the announcement of the interim results for the 2020-1H will be published before the end of August 2020 in full compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules.
