China Ting : PROFIT WARNING FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 鼎 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3398)

PROFIT WARNING

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Following the review of the preliminary information available to the Board, which includes, but without limitation to, the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the ''2020-1H''), the Board wishes to inform the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') of the Company and prospective investors of the Company that the Group experienced a significant decrease in the amount of revenue for the 2020-1H by approximately 25.0%, as compared to the amount of revenue of the Group of HK$980.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, during the 2020-1H, the global lockdown has led to economic recession in a number of the leading economies worldwide. A significant number of purchase orders from the customers of the Group worldwide has been cancelled or the delivery of which has been requested for delay. Some of our customers are also in bankruptcy or analogous proceedings. In addition to the revenue decrease, the gross profit margin of the Group during the 2020-1H decreased due to the revenue decrease and the temporary production suspension of certain production plants of the Group in China during the period. The Group would also need to make provisions for doubtful