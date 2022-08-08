Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601888   CNE100000G29

CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED

(601888)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
198.90 CNY   -0.77%
05:09aChina Tourism plans to launch Hong Kong listing on Friday - sources
RE
04:56aChina Tourism plans to launch Hong Kong listing worth up to $2.74 billion Friday - sources
RE
01:33aShares of China Tourism Group, Hainan Airport Operator Fall on Fresh Covid-19 Lockdown
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Tourism plans to launch Hong Kong listing on Friday - sources

08/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to launch its Hong Kong listing worth up to $2.74 billion on Friday in what would be the city's largest share sale in 2022, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Shanghai-listed company, which has built the largest duty-free retail network in China, plans to sell 5% of its shares in the float, said the sources, declining to be named as the information was not public yet.

At that size, a deal would be worth $2.74 billion, based on the company's Shanghai market value of 370.2 billion yuan ($54.8 billion) on Monday, but a discount is always applied to Hong Kong secondary share sales.

The discount is yet to be decided and will determine the final size of the deal, the sources said.

China Tourism did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The duty-free shop operator's deal, if executed, would surpass Tianqi Lithium's $1.71 billion listing in June to become the biggest share sale in Hong Kong in 2022.

China Tourism's shares close down 4.7%% on Monday after more areas on China's southernmost province of Hainan, an island dependent on tourism, was forced into lockdown to curb a COVID outbreak.

The island's key tourist city of Sanya began closing duty free malls last week following a rise in the number of cases.

There have been more than 1,400-domestically transmitted infections in Hainan this month, including 982 symptomatic ones, prompting authorities to order lockdowns of more areas on the island.

Presently, duty-free spending in China is largely concentrated in Hainan, where the annual limit on individual duty-free spending was hiked to 100,000 yuan ($14,800) in 2020 from 30,000 yuan previously. The island has been driving a consumption boom as the pandemic closed China's borders. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, additional reporting Casey Hall in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED -0.77% 198.9 End-of-day quote.-9.35%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION 3.07% 116.88 End-of-day quote.9.23%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.09% 6.76897 Delayed Quote.6.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 72 581 M 10 734 M 10 734 M
Net income 2022 9 605 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
Net cash 2022 23 201 M 3 431 M 3 431 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 388 B 57 433 M 57 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 14 720
Free-Float 43,3%
Managers and Directors
Guo Qiang Chen General Manager & Executive Director
Wen Long Chen Chief Financial Officer
Hui Peng Chairman
De Fu Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED-9.35%57 433
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.62%28 646
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-9.80%19 074
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.21.27%16 135
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS23.83%14 099
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.39%7 100