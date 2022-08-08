China Tourism plans to launch Hong Kong listing on Friday - sources

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free
Corp is aiming to launch its Hong Kong listing worth
up to $2.74 billion on Friday in what would be the city's
largest share sale in 2022, said two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter.
The Shanghai-listed company, which has built the largest
duty-free retail network in China, plans to sell 5% of its
shares in the float, said the sources, declining to be named as
the information was not public yet.
At that size, a deal would be worth $2.74 billion, based on
the company's Shanghai market value of 370.2 billion yuan
($54.8 billion) on Monday, but a discount is always applied to
Hong Kong secondary share sales.
The discount is yet to be decided and will determine the
final size of the deal, the sources said.
China Tourism did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The duty-free shop operator's deal, if executed, would
surpass Tianqi Lithium's $1.71 billion listing in
June to become the biggest share sale in Hong Kong in 2022.
China Tourism's shares close down 4.7%% on Monday after more
areas on China's southernmost province of Hainan, an island
dependent on tourism, was forced into lockdown to curb a COVID
outbreak.
The island's key tourist city of Sanya began closing duty
free malls last week following a rise in the number of cases.
There have been more than 1,400-domestically transmitted
infections in Hainan this month, including 982 symptomatic ones,
prompting authorities to order lockdowns of more areas on the
island.
Presently, duty-free spending in China is largely
concentrated in Hainan, where the annual limit on individual
duty-free spending was hiked to 100,000 yuan ($14,800) in 2020
from 30,000 yuan previously. The island has been driving a
consumption boom as the pandemic closed China's borders.
