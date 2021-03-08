China Touyun Tech : Form of Proxy for use at the Special General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 (or any adjournment thereof)

|
1.
|
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.
|
2.
|
Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in
|
your name(s).
|
3.
|
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy
|
desired in the space provided. Any alternation made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
|
4.
|
Please indicate with a ''P'' in the appropriate space beside the resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form is returned duly signed, but
|
without any indication as to how your proxy should vote, the proxy may vote for or against the resolution or may abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be
|
entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
|
5.
|
The full text of Resolutions is set out in the notice of the Meeting dated 9 March 2021.
|
6.
|
The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or
|
under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
|
7.
|
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who renders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint
|
holders. For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint
|
holding.
|
8.
|
To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power
|
or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road
|
East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting (i.e. at or before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 29 March 2021 (Hong Kong time)), or any
|
adjourned meeting.
|
9.
|
The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
|
10.
|
Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. In such
|
event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
|
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
|
(i)
|
''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong
|
(''PDPO'').
|
(ii)
|
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your
|
appointment of proxy and other instructions.
|
(iii)
|
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated
|
purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
|
(iv)
|
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to
|
and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183
|
Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.