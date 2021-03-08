Log in
CHINA TOUYUN TECH GROUP LIMITED

(1332)
  Report
China Touyun Tech : Form of Proxy for use at the Special General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 (or any adjournment thereof)

03/08/2021 | 05:13pm EST
China Touyun Tech Group Limited ʕ਷ீථ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website:www.chinatouyun.com.hk

(Stock Code: 1332)

Form of Proxy for use at the Special General Meeting (the ''Meeting'') to be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

(or any adjournment thereof)

I/We1 of being the registered holder(s) of2 of HK$0.04 each (''Shares'') in the capital of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the Meeting or of

sharesas my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Lower Lobby, Plaza 3 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (or any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

FOR4

AGAINST4

To approve the change of the English name of the Company from ''China Touyun Tech Group Limited'' to ''Touyun Biotech Group Limited'' and to change the Chinese name from '' '' to ''''

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  • 1. To re-elect Mr. Jia Wenjie as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

  • 2. To re-elect Mr. Zhang Lele as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

  • 3. To re-elect Mr. Hu Guohua as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company.

Dated this

day of

2021

Signature(s)6:

Notes:

1.

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.

2.

Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in

your name(s).

3.

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy

desired in the space provided. Any alternation made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

4.

Please indicate with a ''P'' in the appropriate space beside the resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form is returned duly signed, but

without any indication as to how your proxy should vote, the proxy may vote for or against the resolution or may abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be

entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

5.

The full text of Resolutions is set out in the notice of the Meeting dated 9 March 2021.

6.

The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or

under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

7.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who renders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint

holders. For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint

holding.

8.

To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power

or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road

East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting (i.e. at or before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 29 March 2021 (Hong Kong time)), or any

adjourned meeting.

9.

The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

10.

Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. In such

event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

(i)

''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong

(''PDPO'').

(ii)

Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your

appointment of proxy and other instructions.

(iii)

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated

purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.

(iv)

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to

and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183

Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
