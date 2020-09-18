China Tower : Notice of First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020
09/18/2020 | 04:35am EDT
China Tower Corporation Limited
中國鐵塔股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0788)
NOTICE OF FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting of China Tower Corporation Limited (the "Company") of 2020 (the "EGM") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on 13 October 2020 at Room 303, 3/F, Block A, Yuhui Tower, No. 73, Fucheng Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following businesses:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
THAT the appointment of Mr. Gao Tongqing ("Mr. Gao") as a non-executive director of the Company; THAT any director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to sign on behalf of the Company the director's service contract with Mr. Gao.
THAT the appointment of Mr. Li Zhangting ("Mr. Li") as a supervisor of the Company; THAT any director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to sign on behalf of the Company the supervisor's service contract with Mr. Li.
By Order of the Board
China Tower Corporation Limited
Chu Ka Yee
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
Notes:
Biographical details of Mr. Gao and Mr. Li within the aforesaid resolutions are set out in Appendix to this notice.
The H share register of members of the Company will be closed, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of H share shareholders of the Company to attend the EGM, from Thursday, 8 October 2020 to Tuesday, 13 October 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares of the Company will be registered. In order to attend the EGM, all share transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged for registration with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 October 2020. Holders of H share of the Company who are registered with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on Tuesday, 13 October 2020 are entitled to attend the EGM.
Each shareholder of the Company (the "Shareholder(s)") entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) signed by the authorized person or notarially certified power of attorney must be completed and delivered to the registered office of the Company for holders of domestic shares of the Company or to the Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited for holders of H shares of the Company no later than 24 hours before the designated time (i.e. before 10:00 a.m. on 12 October 2020) for the holding of the EGM. The address of the registered office of the Company is 19/F, No. 73, Fucheng Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100142, PRC; telephone: (8610) 6870 8806. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong; telephone: (852) 2862 8555. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending in person and voting at the EGM if he so wishes.
Shareholders attending the EGM in person or by proxy shall present their identity certification. If the attending Shareholder is a corporation, its legal representative or person authorized by the board or other decision making authority shall present a copy of the relevant resolution of its board or other decision making authority in order to attend the EGM.
The resolutions to be proposed at the EGM will be voted by poll.
The EGM is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders (in person or by proxy) attending the EGM shall be responsible for their own transport and accommodation expenses.
The English translation of this notice is for reference only, and in case of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.
As at the date of this notice, the board of the Company comprises:
Executive directors
:
Tong Jilu (Chairman of the Board) and
Gu Xiaomin (General Manager)
Non-executive directors
:
Mai Yanzhou and Zhang Zhiyong
Independent non-executive directors
:
Fan Cheng, Tse Yung Hoi and Deng Shiji
APPENDIX
BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF
MR. GAO TONGQING AND MR. LI ZHANGTING
Biographical details of Mr. Gao Tongqing are set out below:
Mr. Gao, age 56, is currently a vice president of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., a vice president of the China Mobile Limited (listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") with the stock code: 0941), a director and vice general manager of China Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., a non-executive director of China Communications Services Corporation Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code: 0552), and a non-executive director and vice chairman of True Corporation Public Company Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the stock code: TRUE). Mr. Gao previously served as a deputy director general of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Posts and Telecommunications Administration, a deputy general manager and general manager of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Telecom Company, the general manager of China Telecom Jiangsu branch, a vice president of China Telecommunications Corporation, and an executive director and executive vice president of China Telecom Corporation Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code: 0728). Mr. Gao graduated from the Changchun Institute of Posts and Telecommunications with a major in telecommunications engineering and received a doctorate degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Gao has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.
Subject to the approval of his appointment by the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Gao. The term of office of Mr. Gao as a non-executive director of the Company will commence from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the EGM to the date of the expiration of the second session of the Board. He will not receive director's remuneration during his term as a director of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Gao currently does not, nor did he in the past three years, hold any directorships in any listed companies or any other major positions in the Company and its subsidiaries; Mr. Gao does not have any relationship with any director, supervisor, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules")). Mr. Gao does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
APPENDIX
BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF
MR. GAO TONGQING AND MR. LI ZHANGTING
Biographical details of Mr. Li Zhangting are set out below:
Mr. Li, aged 50, has been the general manager of auditing department of China United Network Communications Group Company Limited since July 2020. He served in China United Network Communications Group Company Limited from January 1999 to July 2020 successively as a deputy manager of operation and finance division, a manager of budget and management division and a deputy general manager of plan and finance department, a deputy general manager of finance department, the general manager of finance department and the general manager of remainder enterprise management department, and the general manager of Hubei Branch. Mr. Li also served as a director of the Company from July 2014 to May 2018. Mr. Li graduated from department of management engineering of Beijing Institute of Posts and Telecommunications (currently known as Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications) and majored in postal communication management in July 1992. He graduated from department of management engineering of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications with a master's degree in economics and majored in transportation economics in May 1995 and received a master's degree in business administration from Tsinghua University in January 2006. Mr. Li is a senior accountant.
Subject to the approval of his appointment by the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Li. The term of office of Mr. Li as a supervisor of the Company will commence from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the EGM to the date of the expiration of the second session of the supervisory committee of the Company. He will not receive supervisor's remuneration during his term as a supervisor of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Li currently does not, nor did he in the past three years, hold any directorships in any listed companies or any other major positions in the Company and its subsidiaries. Mr. Li does not have any relationship with any director, supervisor, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules). Mr. Li does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
