China Tower : Notice of First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020

APPENDIX BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF MR. GAO TONGQING AND MR. LI ZHANGTING

Biographical details of Mr. Gao Tongqing are set out below:

Mr. Gao, age 56, is currently a vice president of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., a vice president of the China Mobile Limited (listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") with the stock code: 0941), a director and vice general manager of China Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., a non-executive director of China Communications Services Corporation Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code: 0552), and a non-executive director and vice chairman of True Corporation Public Company Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the stock code: TRUE). Mr. Gao previously served as a deputy director general of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Posts and Telecommunications Administration, a deputy general manager and general manager of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Telecom Company, the general manager of China Telecom Jiangsu branch, a vice president of China Telecommunications Corporation, and an executive director and executive vice president of China Telecom Corporation Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code: 0728). Mr. Gao graduated from the Changchun Institute of Posts and Telecommunications with a major in telecommunications engineering and received a doctorate degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Gao has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.

Subject to the approval of his appointment by the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Gao. The term of office of Mr. Gao as a non-executive director of the Company will commence from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the EGM to the date of the expiration of the second session of the Board. He will not receive director's remuneration during his term as a director of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Gao currently does not, nor did he in the past three years, hold any directorships in any listed companies or any other major positions in the Company and its subsidiaries; Mr. Gao does not have any relationship with any director, supervisor, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules")). Mr. Gao does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.