China Tower Posts 2021 Profit Gain Amid 5G Business Growth

By Yongchang Chin



China Tower Corp. posted a higher 2021 net profit, thanks to the growth of its 5G business, the company said Wednesday. Full-year net profit was 7.33 billion yuan ($1.16 billion), compared with CNY6.43 billion in 2020.

Revenue came in at CNY86.59 billion versus CNY81.10 billion. The company also declared a final dividend of CNY0.02624.

"In 2021, we completed approximately 552,000 5G construction projects, supporting the large-scale construction of 5G networks," it said.

China Tower said it would speed up the transformation of its telecommunication towers to digital towers and continue to deepen its penetration into industry customers, while also expanding its specialized-energy business by increasing its research and development efforts.

