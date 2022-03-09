Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Tower Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    788   CNE100003688

CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(788)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Tower Posts 2021 Profit Gain Amid 5G Business Growth

03/09/2022 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yongchang Chin

China Tower Corp. posted a higher 2021 net profit, thanks to the growth of its 5G business, the company said Wednesday. Full-year net profit was 7.33 billion yuan ($1.16 billion), compared with CNY6.43 billion in 2020.

Revenue came in at CNY86.59 billion versus CNY81.10 billion. The company also declared a final dividend of CNY0.02624.

"In 2021, we completed approximately 552,000 5G construction projects, supporting the large-scale construction of 5G networks," it said.

China Tower said it would speed up the transformation of its telecommunication towers to digital towers and continue to deepen its penetration into industry customers, while also expanding its specialized-energy business by increasing its research and development efforts.


Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 0007ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED -2.38% 0.82 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.32291 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
All news about CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
12:08aChina Tower Posts 2021 Profit Gain Amid 5G Business Growth
DJ
01/18China Tower Corporation Limited Appoints Fan Xiaoqing as the Chairman of the Supervisor..
CI
01/14China Tower Corporation Limited Approves Election of Directors and Supervisors
CI
01/11XYTOWER | Analysis Of The Advantages of China's Telecommunication Towers
AQ
2021Trigiant Unit Bags China Tower, China Mobile Equipment Supply Deals; Shares Jump 3%
MT
2021CHINA TOWER : Books Higher Profit, Revenue in January-September
MT
2021China Tower Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2021China Tower Corporation Limited Announces Board and its Committee Changes
CI
2021CHINA TOWER : Posts Higher Profit, Revenue in H1
MT
2021CHINA TOWER : Nomura Adjusts China Tower's Price Target to HK$1.23 From HK$1.35, Keeps at ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 87 072 M 13 781 M 13 781 M
Net income 2021 7 601 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
Net Debt 2021 78 965 M 12 498 M 12 498 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 119 B 18 906 M 18 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float -
Chart CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Tower Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,68 CNY
Average target price 1,12 CNY
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Min Gu General Manager & Executive Director
Zhiyong Zhang Chairman
Xiao Qing Fan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shi Ji Deng Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Hou Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-1.16%19 139
VANTAGE TOWERS AG-11.19%15 248
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED2.63%3 455
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.05%2 902
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.06%2 668
HELIOS TOWERS PLC-26.28%1 757