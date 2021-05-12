China Tower : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting and Payment of the Final Dividend

Payment of the Final Dividend

The final dividend of RMB0.02235 per share (equivalent to HK$0.026890 per share) (pre-tax) for the year ended 31 December 2020 was approved at the AGM. The payment shall be made to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, 24 May 2021. The register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 19 May 2021 to Monday, 24 May 2021 (both days inclusive). In order to be entitled to the final dividend, H share Shareholders who have not registered the transfer documents are required to deposit the transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong at or before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 May 2021. Dividends will be denominated and declared in Renminbi. Dividends for holders of Domestic Shares and holders of H Shares (including enterprises and individuals) who invest in the H Shares of the Company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") through the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange (the "Southbound Trading") (the "Southbound Shareholders") will be paid in Renminbi, and dividends for H Share Shareholders other than the Southbound Shareholders will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The relevant exchange rate will be the average of the central parity rates of RMB to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the week prior to the date of approval of declaration of dividends at the AGM (i.e., RMB0.831180 equivalent to HK$1.00). The record date for entitlement to the shareholders' rights and the relevant arrangements of dividend distribution for Southbound Shareholders are the same as those for the Company's H Share Shareholders. The final dividend is expected to be paid on or about Wednesday, 30 June 2021 (the "Payment Date").

Under the requirements of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Enterprise Income Tax 《( 中華人民共和國企業所得稅法》), the Regulations for the Implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Enterprise Income Tax 《( 中華人民共和國企業所得稅法實施條例》)

implemented in 2008, the Company has the obligation to withhold enterprise income tax at a rate of 10% on dividends when it pays the proposed final dividend for 2020 to its H share shareholders who are overseas non-resident enterprises (including HKSCC Nominees Limited, other institutional nominees and trustees, or other organizations or groups) listed on the H Share register of members on 24 May 2021.

According to the requirement under Guo Shui Han [2011] No. 348 issued by the State Administration of Taxation (國家稅務總局國稅函[2011]348號規定) and the relevant laws and

regulations, for individual H share shareholders who are Hong Kong or Macau residents and whose country of domicile is a country which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of 10%, the Company will withhold the individual income tax at the rate of 10%. For individual H share shareholders whose country of domicile is a country which has entered in to a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate lower than 10%, the Company will withhold the individual income tax at a tax rate of 10% of dividend. For individual H share shareholders whose country of domicile is a country which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate higher than 10% but lower than 20%, the Company will withhold the individual income tax at the effective tax rate under the relevant tax treaty. For individual H share shareholders whose country of domicile is a country which has not entered into any tax treaties with PRC, or under any other circumstances, the Company will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 20% on behalf of the individual H share shareholders.