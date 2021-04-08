China Traditional Chinese Medicine : ANNOUNCEMENT MONTHLY UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE PRIVATISATION PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE HOLDINGS CO. LIMITED

中國中藥 控股 有 限公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 570)

ANNOUNCEMENT

MONTHLY UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE PRIVATISATION

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 January 2021 and 1 March 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the Possible Privatisation. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to update the shareholders of the Company that as at the date hereof, no definitive proposal in relation to the Possible Privatisation from Sinopharm Hongkong has been received by the Company. The Company was further informed by Sinopharm Hongkong that no agreement or other commitment has been entered into by Sinopharm Hongkong as to whether to proceed with the Possible Privatisation, details and terms of the Possible Privatisation (including the possible offer price and timetable) have yet to be finalised, and there is no certainty that the Possible Privatisation will proceed.

Further announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Possible Privatisation will be made as and when necessary in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code, and on a monthly basis pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code until an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer or of a decision not to proceed with an offer in relation to the Possible Privatisation is made in compliance with the Takeovers Code.