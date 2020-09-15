Log in
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED    308

CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED

(308)
  Report
China Travel International Investment Hong Kong : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Languages and Means of Receiving Corporate Communications

09/15/2020 | 05:50am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 308)

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

16 September 2020

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose 2020 Interim Report of the Company.

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and articles of association of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (the "Company"), the Company is permitted to supply the Corporate Communications(Note) to Shareholders either (i) in printed form, in English and/or Chinese or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website (www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ctii) (the "Website Version").

We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Comminations. In support of the environment and to minimise the use of paper and save printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you select the Website Version. To elect, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and return it signed to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the enclosed reply form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the reply form to the Company. If you are mailing from overseas, please use the postage pre-paid reply envelope provided.

If the Company does not receive the reply form or a response from you by 15 October 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by providing prior written notice in writing of not less than seven days to the Share Registrar or by email to is-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of future Corporate Communications, if for any reason, you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications via the Company's website, the Company will upon your written request to the Share Registrar promptly send the requested Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ctii and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited

Jiang Hong

Chairman

Note:

Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and,

where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing

documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

Reply Form 回條

To: China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited 致：

香港中旅國際投資有限公司（「本公司」）

(the "Company") (Stock Code: 308)

（股份代號：308

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

經卓佳登捷時有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港皇后大道東183

Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊*

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes.) （請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號。）

to receive by mail the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅以郵寄收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本

to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅以郵寄收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本

to receive by mail both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications; OR 同時以郵寄收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本；或

by electronic means through the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies. 透過本公司網站以電子方式收取公司通訊，以代替印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#:

Contact telephone number:

股東姓名#

聯絡電話號碼：

Address#:

地址#

Signature:

Date:

簽名：

日期：

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Reply Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
    假如 閣下從本公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本回條，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all the items. If no box, or more than one box, is marked "X", the Company reserves its right to treat this Reply Form as void.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有項目。倘未有在任何一個空格或在超過一個空格劃上「X」號，本公司保留權利將本回條視為無效。
  2. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or a response from you by 15 October 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all Corporate Communications, and a notification of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.
    倘本公司於20201015日尚未收到 閣下的回條或回覆， 閣下將被視為已同意收取所有公司通訊之網上版本。 閣下日後將獲寄發有關公司 通訊已在本公司網站登載之通知。
  3. By selecting to access the Website Version of the Corporate Communications through the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
    選擇透過瀏覽在本公司網站登載之公司通訊之網上版本以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。
  4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上排名首位之聯名股東簽署，方為有效。
  5. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you inform the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing (by post to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com).

上述指示適用於所有日後寄發予本公司股東之公司通訊，直至 閣下向本公司之股份過戶登記處卓佳登捷時有限公司發出不少於七天之書面通知 （郵寄至香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓或電郵至is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com）。

  1. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
    為免存疑，本公司概不接受於本回條上書寫之任何其他特定指示。
  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to: (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
    公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同獨立核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；
    1. 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

閣下寄回此回條時，請將此郵寄標籤剪下，並貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited 卓佳登捷時有限公司 Freepost No. 37 簡便回郵號碼 Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:49:07 UTC
