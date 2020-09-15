China Travel International Investment Hong Kong : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Languages and Means of Receiving Corporate Communications

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

16 September 2020

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose 2020 Interim Report of the Company.

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and articles of association of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (the "Company"), the Company is permitted to supply the Corporate Communications(Note) to Shareholders either (i) in printed form, in English and/or Chinese or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website (www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ctii) (the "Website Version").

We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Comminations. In support of the environment and to minimise the use of paper and save printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you select the Website Version. To elect, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and return it signed to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the enclosed reply form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the reply form to the Company. If you are mailing from overseas, please use the postage pre-paid reply envelope provided.

If the Company does not receive the reply form or a response from you by 15 October 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by providing prior written notice in writing of not less than seven days to the Share Registrar or by email to is-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of future Corporate Communications, if for any reason, you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications via the Company's website, the Company will upon your written request to the Share Registrar promptly send the requested Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ctii and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

