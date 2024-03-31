Certain Ordinary Shares of China Treasures New Materials Group Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

Certain Ordinary Shares of China Treasures New Materials Group Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 367 days starting from 30-MAR-2023 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

Each of the Controlling Shareholders and the Selling Shareholder have jointly and severally undertaken to each of the Sole Sponsor, the Overall Coordinator, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Syndicate CMIs, the Hong Kong Underwriters and the Company that during the First Six-month Period, without the prior written consent of the Overall Coordinator and unless pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement, the Share Option Scheme or any exercise of the Over-allotment Option or otherwise in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, he/she/it shall not:



offer, pledge, charge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant or agree to grant any option, right or warrant to purchase or subscribe for, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, either directly or indirectly, any of the Shares in respect of which he/she/it is shown in the Prospectus to be directly or indirectly interested in (the ?Relevant Securities?); or enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Relevant Securities; or enter or agree (conditionally or unconditionally) to enter into or effect any transaction with the same economic effect offer to or agree or contract to, or publicly announce any intention to enter into or effect any of the transactions



Each of the Controlling Shareholders hereby jointly and severally undertakes to each of the Sole Sponsor, the Overall Coordinator, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Syndicate CMIs, the Company and the Hong Kong Underwriters that he/she/it shall not, and shall procure that the relevant registered holder(s) and his/her/its associates or companies controlled by him/her/it and any nominee or trustee holding in trust for him/her/it shall not, without the prior written consent of the Stock Exchange in the Second Six-month Period, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to dispose of or otherwise create any options, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of, any Relevant Securities held by him/her/it or any of his/her/its associates or companies controlled by him/her/it or any nominee or trustee holding in trust for him/her/it if, immediately following such disposal or upon exercise or enforcement of such options, rights, interest or encumbrances, he/she/it would cease to be the Controlling Shareholder or would together with other Controlling Shareholders cease to be, or be regarded as, a group of the Controlling Shareholders.