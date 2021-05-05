China U Ton Future Space Industrial : WINDING UP BY THE COURT AND APPOINTMENT OF PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON中FUTURE國優通未SPACE來空間INDUSTRIAL產業集團控股GROUP有限公HOLDINGS司 LTD.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

WINDING UP BY THE COURT AND APPOINTMENT OF

PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Upon petition presented by Li Zhong against the Company on 4 February 2021, China U-Ton Future Space Industrial Group Holdings Ltd. ("the Company") was ordered to be wound up by the High Court of Hong Kong on 5 May 2021 in HCCW 57/2021 and the Official Receiver was appointed as the Provisional Liquidator of the Company.

Under section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), any disposition of the property of the Company, including things in action, and any transfer of shares, or alterations in the status of the members of the Company, made after the commencement of the winding up, shall, unless the Court otherwise orders, be void.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

In view of the above, trading in the Company's shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 3:00 p.m. on 5 May 2021.

The Company will keep the public informed by making further announcements as and when appropriate.