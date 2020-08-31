China U Ton : FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON FUTURE SPACE INDUSTRIAL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

中 國 優 通 未 來 空 間 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Future Space Industrial Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2020 in relation to series of arbitrations lodged by Hebei Changtong against China Mobile Hebei with a total sum of approximately RMB324.66 million, being claimed as at 31 July 2020 (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless the content requires otherwise.

Subsequent to the announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2020, no further applications were submitted to the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission（石家莊仲裁委員會）and

the other arbitration commissions against China Mobile Hebei. As at the date of this announcement, Hebei Changtong has applied for the repayment of a total of approximately RMB324.66 million for all arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei. (which, amongst other things, include (1) service fees receivable by Hebei Changtong, (2) deposits already paid by Hebei Changtong and (3) damages granted against China Mobile Hebei of approximately RMB223.28 million (the "Arbitration Contract Sum") and the interest payable calculated from the Arbitration Contract Sum of approximately RMB101.38 million (the "Arbitration Interest Sum").

As at the date of this announcement, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission, the other arbitration commissions and the People's Court have ordered China Mobile Hebei to repay a total of approximately RMB132.12 million (the "Arbitration Sum").

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has received a total of approximately RMB161.76 million and there is still a receivable of approximately RMB36.24 million from China Mobile Hebei (representing a total of approximately RMB198.00 million (the "Negotiation Sum")). The Negotiation Sum being higher than the Arbitration Sum was mainly due to China Mobile Hebei's speeding up of the service agreements audit and payment in accordance with the terms of the respective service agreements.