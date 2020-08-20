China Unicom Hong Kong : Mobile Billing Subscribers Rose in July

By Ben Otto



China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. added 0.026 million mobile billing subscribers in July, paring a net loss of mobile subscribers in the first seven months of the year to 8.92 million.

The state-owned telecom operator said Thursday that it added a net 1.66 million 4G subscribers in July, taking net gains in the January-July period to 8.63 million.

The company's aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers now stands at 309.55 million, including 262.40 million 4G subscribers, it said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com