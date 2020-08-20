Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited    762   HK0000049939

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(762)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/19
6.03 HKD   -7.66%
05:33aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Mobile Billing Subscribers Rose in July
DJ
04:42aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for July 2020
PU
12:55aChina stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Unicom Hong Kong : Mobile Billing Subscribers Rose in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:33am EDT

By Ben Otto

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. added 0.026 million mobile billing subscribers in July, paring a net loss of mobile subscribers in the first seven months of the year to 8.92 million.

The state-owned telecom operator said Thursday that it added a net 1.66 million 4G subscribers in July, taking net gains in the January-July period to 8.63 million.

The company's aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers now stands at 309.55 million, including 262.40 million 4G subscribers, it said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
05:33aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Mobile Billing Subscribers Rose in July
DJ
04:42aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for July 2020
PU
12:55aChina stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle
RE
08/19Hong Kong shares slip on profit-taking in energy, tech stocks
RE
08/18Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains
RE
08/12CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : First-Half Net Profit Rose 10%
DJ
08/07CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
07/31CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Notification of Board Meeting
PU
07/20CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Added 2.5 Million 4G Subscribers in June
DJ
06/30U.S. FCC issues final orders declaring Huawei, ZTE national security threats
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 299 B 43 248 M 43 248 M
Net income 2020 12 820 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
Net cash 2020 32 814 M 4 741 M 4 741 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 165 B 23 807 M 23 802 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 243 790
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,43 CNY
Last Close Price 5,38 CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Lam Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED-17.85%23 807
AT&T INC.-23.93%211 826
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-10.15%155 479
T-MOBILE US46.82%142 521
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.34.50%113 942
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.14%94 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group