China Unicom Hong Kong : Notification Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

中國聯合網絡通信(香港)股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（Stock Code：0762）

8 April 2021

Dear Shareholder,

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Notice of publication of 2020 Annual Report, and Circular dated 8 April 2021 (containing Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form) (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The Annual General Meeting of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") will be held on 13 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong and China Unicom Building, 21 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R.C. concurrently by electronic means.

We are pleased to enclose our 2020 Annual Report (in both English and Chinese), and Circular dated 8 April 2021 containing the notice of the annual general meeting together with the relevant proxy form for your attention.

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the relevant documents under the sub-sections of the Company's website titled "Financial Reports", "Circulars" and "Announcements". The documents are also available on the HKEx's website.

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Articles of Association of the Company, the Company is permitted to supply the Corporate Communication to Shareholders either (i) in printed form (in English and/or Chinese) ("Printed Version") or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk("Electronic Version").

We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Communication(Note). In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you elect the Electronic Version. To make your election, please complete, sign and return the enclosed reply form by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the reply form) to our Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed reply form or receives no response from you indicating your objection to access the Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website by 13 May 2021, you are deemed to have elected the Electronic Version instead of the Printed Version.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version, the Company will, on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed, notify you the publication of such Corporate Communication on the Company's website by email (if you have provided an email address) or by post (if no email address is provided) to your address as appearing in the Company's register of members.

You are entitled at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of communication channel or language(s). If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version but for any reason have difficulty in accessing the relevant Corporate Communication electronically, or wish to receive printed copies, the Company will promptly upon receiving your request send the Printed Version to you free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call our Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Yung Shun Loy Jacky

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communication includes but are not limited to (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report, and where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e)a circular; and (f) a proxy form.