China Unicom Hong Kong : Notification Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
中國聯合網絡通信(香港)股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（Stock Code：0762）
8 April 2021
Dear Shareholder,
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
-
Notice of publication of 2020 Annual Report, and Circular dated 8 April 2021 (containing Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form) (the "Current Corporate Communications")
The Annual General Meeting of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") will be held on 13 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong and China Unicom Building, 21 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R.C. concurrently by electronic means.
We are pleased to enclose our 2020 Annual Report (in both English and Chinese), and Circular dated 8 April 2021 containing the notice of the annual general meeting together with the relevant proxy form for your attention.
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the relevant documents under the sub-sections of the Company's website titled "Financial Reports", "Circulars" and "Announcements". The documents are also available on the HKEx's website.
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Articles of Association of the Company, the Company is permitted to supply the Corporate Communication to Shareholders either (i) in printed form (in English and/or Chinese) ("Printed Version") or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk("Electronic Version").
We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Communication(Note). In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you elect the Electronic Version. To make your election, please complete, sign and return the enclosed reply form by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the reply form) to our Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited.
If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed reply form or receives no response from you indicating your objection to access the Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website by 13 May 2021, you are deemed to have elected the Electronic Version instead of the Printed Version.
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version, the Company will, on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed, notify you the publication of such Corporate Communication on the Company's website by email (if you have provided an email address) or by post (if no email address is provided) to your address as appearing in the Company's register of members.
You are entitled at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of communication channel or language(s). If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version but for any reason have difficulty in accessing the relevant Corporate Communication electronically, or wish to receive printed copies, the Company will promptly upon receiving your request send the Printed Version to you free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call our Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Yung Shun Loy Jacky
Company Secretary
Note: Corporate Communication includes but are not limited to (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report, and where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e)a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
CCS8193CUNH
Reply Form
To: China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company")
(Stock Code: 0762)
c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communication of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: (Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)
in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies and by receiving notification by e-mail to the address below when
-
each Corporate Communication is made available on the company's website; OR
Email Address
(The Company will send to the e-mail address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of future Corporate Communication on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, a letter will be sent to you notifying you of the availability of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website. Please provide the e-mailaddress in English Capital Letters. The e-mail address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communication only.)
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication.
Contact telephone number
Notes：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
-
If the Company does not receive this duly completed and signed Reply Form from you (or another response from you indicating that you object to receiving Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website) on or before 13 May 2021, you will be deemed to have elected to receive all future Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving them in printed form. All future Corporate Communications will be sent out in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 8 April 2021.
-
By electing to receive Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving them in printed form, you have expressly agreed that the Corporate Communications may be sent or supplied to you by being made available on the Company's website and have expressly waived the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the Shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order for it to be valid.
-
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to you unless and until you notify the Company otherwise by giving at least 7-day notice in writing to the Company's Share Registrar Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by e-mail to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
-
Shareholders may at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice to the Company's Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at the above address or by e-mail to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hkto elect (i) to receive future corporate communication in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which they receive Corporate Communication in printed form.
-
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company will not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
-
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
-
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
-
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
00762-1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Hong Kong Registrars Limited
香港證券登記有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
Hong Kong 香港
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope
to return this Reply Form to us.
No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
當 閣下寄回此回覆表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。
