China Unicom Hong Kong : Notification Letter and Request Form to Existing Registered Shareholders

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
中國聯合網絡通信(香港)股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（Stock Code：0762）
8 April 2021
Dear Shareholder,
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Notice of publication of 2020 Annual Report, and Circular dated 8 April 2021 (containing Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form) (the "Current Corporate Communications")
The Annual General Meeting of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") will be held on 13 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong and China Unicom Building, 21 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R.C. concurrently by electronic means.
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the relevant documents under the sub-sections of the Company's website titled "Financial Reports", "Circulars" and "Announcements". The documents are also available on the HKEx's website.
You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication (Note) either in printed form, or read the Company's Corporate Communication from the Company's website or the HKEx's website ("Electronic version"); and either in English Language version only, Chinese Language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed Request Form and send it to the Company's Registrar c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong using mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
You are entitled at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of communication channel or language(s). If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version but for any reason have difficulty in accessing the relevant Corporate Communication electronically, or wish to receive printed copies, the Company will promptly upon receiving your request send the Printed Version to you free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call our Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Yung Shun Loy Jacky
Company Secretary
Note: Corporate Communication includes but are not limited to (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report, and where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e)a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
REQUEST FORM
To:
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company")
(Stock Code: 0762)
c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Part I
Request for Printed Version of 2020 Annual Report, and Circular dated 8 April 2021 (containing Notice of Annual General
Meeting and Proxy Form) ("Current Corporate Communications")
I/We would like to receive printed version of Current Corporate Communications in
( Please mark ONLY ONE2（X）of the following boxes
(a) □ENGLISH version only (b) □CHINESE version only (c) □BOTH English and Chinese versions
Part II Change the Option in Receiving Future Corporate Communication
I/We would like to receive future corporate communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
(Please mark ONLY ONE2（X）of the following boxes
read the Electronic Version of all future corporate communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving
printed copies; and receive email notification of the publication of corporate communication on website; OR
Email
Address
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) notifications of the availability of corporate communication on the Company 's website in the future. If no email address is provided, notification letters of the publication of corporate communication on website will be sent in stead. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of corporate communication only.)
to receive the printed English version of all future corporate communication ONLY; OR
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future corporate communication ONLY; OR
-
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future corporate communication.
Note：
Please complete all your details clearly.
Any part with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
If your shares are held in joint names, all joint holders ORthe joint holder whose name stands first on our Register of Members should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
-
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
Signature3:
______________________________________
Contact telephone number:
______________________________________
Date:____________________________________________
www.computershare.com/hk/contact