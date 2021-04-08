China Unicom Hong Kong : Notification Letter and Request Form to Existing Registered Shareholders

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

8 April 2021

Dear Shareholder,

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Notice of publication of 2020 Annual Report, and Circular dated 8 April 2021 (containing Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form) (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The Annual General Meeting of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") will be held on 13 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong and China Unicom Building, 21 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R.C. concurrently by electronic means.

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the relevant documents under the sub-sections of the Company's website titled "Financial Reports", "Circulars" and "Announcements". The documents are also available on the HKEx's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication (Note) either in printed form, or read the Company's Corporate Communication from the Company's website or the HKEx's website ("Electronic version"); and either in English Language version only, Chinese Language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed Request Form and send it to the Company's Registrar c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong using mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of communication channel or language(s). If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version but for any reason have difficulty in accessing the relevant Corporate Communication electronically, or wish to receive printed copies, the Company will promptly upon receiving your request send the Printed Version to you free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call our Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Note: Corporate Communication includes but are not limited to (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report, and where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e)a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

